Stable Sea and dLocal join forces to power low-cost, B2B cross-border stablecoin payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Sea today announced a strategic partnership with dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), the leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets to enable low-cost, high-speed B2B stablecoin-powered international payments for businesses operating across emerging and developed markets.

By leveraging dLocal's local payment rails across more than 40 countries, the partnership expands Stable Sea Business's global payout and settlement capabilities, giving businesses and treasury teams a modern alternative to slow, expensive traditional bank wires and correspondent banking networks.

Through this partnership, Stable Sea users will be able to route large-ticket cross-border payments using stablecoin rails while leveraging dLocal's proven local payout infrastructure — significantly reducing costs, improving settlement times and increasing visibility for treasury teams.

"Traditional cross-border payments were not built for modern businesses," said Tanner Taddeo, CEO and Co-Founder of Stable Sea. "By partnering with dLocal, we're combining stablecoin rails with best-in-class local payment infrastructure to give businesses faster, cheaper, and more predictable global settlement. This is how international payments should work in 2026."

"Businesses operating in emerging markets need reliable, scalable payment infrastructure," said Rocio Rodriguez Saa, Crypto Vertical Lead at dLocal. "Working with Stable Sea allows us to extend our local market expertise into stablecoin-enabled workflows, helping businesses reduce friction and move money more efficiently across borders."

Why Cross-Border Payments Remain a Treasury Challenge

Global B2B cross-border payments exceed $35 trillion annually, yet much of this activity still relies on legacy infrastructure. For treasury teams, this creates structural inefficiencies that impact liquidity, reconciliation and FX risk — not just payment speed.

Key challenges include:

Settlement delays and working capital drag

Multi-day settlement cycles force businesses to prefund accounts and maintain excess liquidity buffers, tying up capital that could otherwise be used for operations and growth.

Limited visibility and reconciliation friction

Payments routed through multiple intermediaries reduce real-time transparency, increasing manual follow-ups, exception handling and reconciliation effort for finance teams.

Extended FX exposure windows

Longer settlement timelines lengthen the period between pricing, funding and receipt, increasing FX risk and complicating hedging and cash forecasting across global entities.

By combining stablecoin rails with dLocal's proven local payout infrastructure, Stable Sea enables treasury teams to compress settlement cycles, improve real-time visibility into global cash movement and reduce prefunding and excess liquidity buffers. This transforms cross-border payments into a more continuous, treasury-managed liquidity function — improving capital efficiency, FX risk management and operational control.

Stable Sea enables enterprises and growing companies to move large payment volumes using modern rails designed for global treasury operations — not just consumer remittances. To learn more and get started with Stable Sea, visit stablesea.com .

dLocal is a leading cross-border payments platform connecting global merchants to billions of consumers across 40+ markets, enabling frictionless access to over 900 local payment methods. For more information, visit www.dlocal.com

About Stable Sea

Stable Sea provides the simplest way for companies to move and manage stablecoins, globally. The company enables businesses to orchestrate international payments and convert between digital and local currencies across global markets with enterprise-grade controls. Stable Sea helps businesses improve settlement speed, visibility and working capital efficiency by modernizing cross-border treasury and payment workflows. For more information, visit www.stablesea.com or contact [email protected]

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage multiple local entities and integrations. For more information, visit www.dlocal.com .

SOURCE Stable Sea