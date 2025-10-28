LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stablecoin Standard Establishes StableCheck: An Independent Stablecoin Evaluation Framework

StableCheck evaluates fiat-backed payment stablecoins across six key factors: reserve quality, redemption reliability, transparency, governance, market performance, and risk controls.

Stablecoin Standard ("SCS"), the global industry body for stablecoins, today formally announced the launch of the StableCheck methodology, following their Stablecoin conference with State Street last week. StableCheck is an independent stablecoin evaluation framework, developed to bring clarity and confidence to the growing stablecoin market. Based on the previously released SCS framework and aligned with evolving global regulatory expectations, StableCheck evaluates fiat-backed payment stablecoins across six key criteria:

Regulatory Oversight & Governance Reserve Asset Quality & Legal Segregation Liquidity & Redemption Performance Transparency & Assurance On-Chain & Market Performance Anti- Fraud , Privacy & Cyber Resilience

Each review, conducted by a Stablecoin Standard independent committee, relies on information provided by issuers during a due diligence process or publicly available information gathered by the SCS team when an issuer has not self-submitted the required information. The SCS team develops the resulting StableCheck score upon completion of this review. The resulting scores will be accessible via the StableCheck Directory, with all scores updated on a quarterly basis and presented via one or more verified dashboards on the SCS website.

Beth Haddock, Global Policy Lead at Stablecoin Standard, commented on the news: "We are pleased to realize the independent stablecoin evaluation framework we have been working towards since announcing our ten standards at last year's annual meeting. As stablecoins become vital instruments in the financial system, standardized frameworks that allow us to properly evaluate these digital assets, like StableCheck, will be important tools used by both members of the industry and regulators alike."

The framework also reflects current policy challenges—such as regulatory harmonization, reserve obligations, insurance, and real-time transparency—that are expected to evolve through collaboration among regulators, issuers, and industry bodies like Stablecoin Standard. These developments will be tracked and integrated into future versions of the framework and StableCheck dashboards.

Christian Walker, Co-Founder and Chairman of Stablecoin Standard, concluded: "StableCheck is a realization of all the work we've done as a global industry body for stablecoins. Through an ongoing dialogue with our members, the wider industry, and financial regulators, we have developed the type of comprehensive framework needed to properly evaluate this nascent asset class. We look forward to continuing this dialogue while getting feedback on our StableCheck offering to ensure it becomes the go-to tool for everyone who interacts with stablecoins."

Stablecoin issuers who are interested in conducting a StableCheck review on their product are encouraged to reach out to the Stablecoin Standard team at: [email protected] .

About Stablecoin Standard

Stablecoin Standard (SCS) is the industry body focused on setting operational, transparency, and product-related standards for stablecoins. The SCS plans to achieve industry-wide standards by sharing international best practices, business development use cases, forming industry-led working groups defining what a high-quality liquid stablecoin should look like, and engaging with policymakers domestically & internationally. The SCS ecosystem consists of more than 35 advisory board members, industry partners and issuers that offer digital currencies in global jurisdictions such as the US, EU, Singapore, Australia, and Turkey - among others.

