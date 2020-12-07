Staccato Exceeds Expectations in LE Training and Shooter Performance

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staccato 2011, LLC announced today the Petersburg Police Department's selection of Staccato 2011® pistols for active duty. The Petersburg Police Department selected Staccato for the company's training program and 2011® pistol performance - resulting in increased shooter performance.

James Kerr, Chief of Police of Petersburg Police Department, said, "The Staccato P Duo was put into the hands of men and women of all shooting experience levels who were used to shooting a striker fired duty weapon. Almost immediately, everyone saw clear improvements in their shooting ability. I have observed my officers pushing themselves to new levels not seen before with prior duty weapons."

Staccato worked with the department on-site in Petersburg, Alaska. Members of the Staccato's professional team provided the Petersburg Police Department with a Law Enforcement Basic Handgun Course, a 2011® Armorers Level 1 Course, and a Law Enforcement Level 2 Advanced Handgun & Carbine Course.

Recognizing Staccato's customer service and training knowledge, Chief Kerr said, "The Staccato team is very responsive and listens to your needs and works with you through the purchasing process and through the specialized training process which is tailored to your department's needs and funding ability."

Buck Pierson (USMC GySgt ret.), Staccato's Director of Law Enforcement and Military Business said, "We are seeing departments - large and small - across the country approve Staccato 2011® pistols for their superior performance in qualification tests that provide officers with an increased level of shooter confidence." Staccato 2011® pistols are duty-approved by over 275 elite law enforcement agencies across the country.

About Staccato: Twenty-five years ago, Staccato (formerly STI) revolutionized competition shooting by bringing the world a new gun platform, the 2011®. Built with FlaTec™, Staccato 2011® pistols are trusted by elite law enforcement teams like the U.S. Marshals SOG, the Texas Rangers, and LAPD Metro. Staccato pistols are approved for duty by over 270 agencies across the country. Reliable, durable, insanely accurate, safe, and easy to shoot well, Staccato pistols are fast becoming the pistol of choice for shooters of all skill levels ranging from professionals to home defenders to beginners. With a lifetime warranty, Staccato handguns are designed, precision-engineered, and handcrafted in Georgetown, Texas, and built with American steel and parts. As an American firearms manufacturer, Staccato is proud that over 25% of its team members are veterans and 100% are patriots.

