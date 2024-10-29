Join Stacey Abrams and state leaders at SiX's 2024 National Conference, the first state lawmaker gathering post-election, on Dec. 11-13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Innovation Exchange (SiX) is excited to announce its 2024 National Conference, the first gathering of state legislators post-election, in Atlanta, GA, from December 11 to 13. The conference, themed Irresistible Futures: Moving from Impossible to Inevitable, will feature former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams as a mainstage speaker, alongside other prominent advocates for racial, gender, and economic justice.

Stacey Abrams to Headline SiX 2024 National Conference, Celebrating a Decade of Bold Policy Wins

"I am proud to attend the SiX National Conference as SiX empowers state legislators and communities to drive real, transformative change across the country," said Stacey Abrams, Esq. "The 2024 election cycle has revealed two competing visions for America and this conference is a crucial step toward building the futures we deserve—equitable, just, and resilient for all."

Marking the 10th anniversary of SiX's work with state legislators, the conference will bring together hundreds of lawmakers, advocates, and stakeholders from across the country. Attendees will celebrate a decade of bold, people-centered policy achievements and collaborate on strategies for creating a more equitable, resilient, and prosperous future.

"This year's conference is more than a reflection on the past—it's a vision for the future. SiX is dedicated to building a democracy where people and their communities are at the center of policymaking, ensuring a more equitable, resilient, and just society. We are honored to host a diverse group of state and national partners from different political backgrounds and geographies. This powerful lineup of leaders and change agents is ready to chart the course toward "Irresistible Futures" and demonstrate our value of collaborative governance." –Neha Patel and Jessie Ulibarri, SiX Co-Executive Directors

2024 SiX National Conference highlights include:

Connect with hundreds of lawmakers and advocates, building a network of values-aligned champions. Shift Power Toward Communities: The conference will focus on co-governance, empowering communities to have real power and agency over their lives through collaboration between legislators and the people they serve.

The conference will focus on co-governance, empowering communities to have real power and agency over their lives through collaboration between legislators and the people they serve. Develop Tools for Justice: Conference sessions will equip participants with tools to drive racial, gender, social, and economic justice policies that strengthen communities.

Conference sessions will equip participants with tools to drive racial, gender, social, and economic justice policies that strengthen communities. Celebrate 10 Years of Impact: The 2024 SiX National Conference marks the 10th anniversary of bold legislative victories across the states—from expanding voting rights and protecting child labor laws to reproductive health access and economic justice.

The conference will bring legislators together to reflect on SiX's vision of a future where communities have power and agency over their lives, achieved through collaboration between legislators and the people they serve. Sessions will explore global and historical lessons that can guide us in creating systems that disrupt oppression and advance meaningful justice outcomes.

Event Details:

Dates: December 11-13, 2024

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Registration: Visit https://www.sixconvenings.org/ for more information and to register by November 12 .

Join us at the 2024 National Conference to build an irresistible future, state by state.

For media attendance, inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Chelsea Ritchie at 909-908-3800 or [email protected].

About State Innovation Exchange

State Innovation Exchange (SiX) is a national organization dedicated to empowering state legislators to lead boldly with their communities and make transformative changes. By providing policy support, strategic guidance, and fostering collaboration, SiX helps legislators create policies that protect rights, promote equity, and ensure a sustainable future for all. Join us in building a more just and equitable America, state by state.

