Stacey Bekker Named Director of Project Control at Apogee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee is proud to announce the promotion of Stacey Bekker to Director of Project Control, effective December 2024. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over a decade of expertise in federal contract accounting and auditing, Bekker brings a proven track record of driving financial performance and operational success to her new role.

Bekker has been an integral part of Apogee's Project Control division for over four years, delivering in-depth analytics and innovative strategies to support successful contract execution. In her previous role as Manager of Project Control, her leadership ensured efficient use of project funding, earning Apogee extensions and accolades for performance on key government contracts. Her ability to align financial oversight with project goals has been critical to Apogee's growth and reputation in the defense contracting sector.

Before joining Apogee, Bekker held leadership positions in accounting and auditing with government and defense contracting agencies. She earned her Master of Science in accounting from the University of Colorado, Denver, and has consistently applied her skills to develop innovative solutions for complex customer reporting requirements.

"Stacey's promotion is a testament to her outstanding contributions to Apogee," said Drew Cox, Chief Financial Officer at Apogee. "Her attention to detail, expertise in financial operations, and ability to navigate the complexities of defense contracts have been instrumental in our success. We're excited to see her further advance Apogee's mission in this new role."

As Director of Project Control, Bekker will oversee efforts to target new contract awards and collaborate with department leads to enhance the execution of ongoing projects. Her focus on leveraging performance metrics and financial analytics will ensure Apogee continues to meet and exceed contract objectives.

