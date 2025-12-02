Stacey Frost's Re:Vision Hosted First Annual "FRIENDSGIVING," Inspiring Connection, Creativity, and Community Renewal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Re:Vision, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to revitalizing communities through locally driven, resilient solutions, in partnership with metahaiku, successfully hosted its first annual FRIENDSGIVING—an evening of art, reflection, and collaboration that marked a significant and energizing new phase for Re:Vision's work.

Host Stacey Frost shares a moment of gratitude with Amy Mazius and Davy Greenberg of MetaHaiku

Held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at So-Too in Los Angeles, Friendsgiving brought together community leaders, artists, designers, architects, entrepreneurs, and innovators for a powerful celebration of the region's creative heritage and harvest season. The event fostered meaningful dialogue and opened new pathways for community renewal and creative partnership.

Centered on the theme of "harvest," the gathering explored abundance as well as the balance and strain that growth demands—from the health of soil and the resilience of farmers to the strength of communities themselves. Through interactive installations, shared food, and participatory works, guests engaged collectively, sparking vibrant conversations and creative exchange across LA's design and art community.

The evening featured:

A culinary experience by Chef Catalina Flores (formerly Head Pastry Chef at Sqirl)

(formerly Head Pastry Chef at Sqirl) Living sculptures and floral installations by Zilah Drahn

by Zilah Drahn Sculpture by Jasmine Archie

by Jasmine Archie Installation art by Sarah Hein

by Sarah Hein Poetry by Clarke Andros

"Re:Vision is about empowering communities to uncover their own strengths," said Stacey Frost, founder of Re:Vision and host of the event. "Friendsgiving was a chance to celebrate creativity and connection, while also planting the seeds of ideas that can grow into lasting renewal."

Friendsgiving also served as the official kickoff for Re:Vision's new initiative in North East Pennsylvania, which focuses on building a replicable model for small-town revitalization that strengthens local economies, honors cultural heritage, and builds resilience for future generations.

Re:Vision's mission is to inspire change from the inside out, helping communities design their own pathways to growth. By blending creativity, science, and collaboration, the organization transforms challenges into opportunities—building more resilient systems in food, energy, education, and design.

For more information about Re:Vision, please visit Revisionne.org or follow on Instagram: @revision_projects .

Re:Vision is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing communities through innovative, locally driven solutions. By honoring cultural heritage and partnering with community leaders, Re:Vision helps towns uncover their own strengths and transform challenges into opportunities for renewal. Through a holistic approach that integrates design, resilience, and collaboration, Re:Vision works to strengthen local economies, create jobs, and restore social bonds while building resilient systems for food, energy, and education. Founded by Stacey Frost on the belief that lasting change comes from within, Re:Vision is creating a replicable model of community-centered revitalization that supports economic growth and inspires towns across the country and beyond.

