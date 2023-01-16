Stacey Jennings is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEXINGTON, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacey Jennings is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions as a Registered Nurse and Case Manager with Cone Health.

Ms. Jennings has certifications as a rehabilitation registered nurse, and a brain injury specialist. She earned a Bachelor of Public Health, cum laude, in 2010 and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2014. Ms. Jennings is also a member of American Rehabilitation Nurses. A member of the Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society,

Ms. Jennings has excelled as a registered nurse and case manager for Cone Health since 2011. She has been active at Cone Health as a nurse technician operator in the traumatic brain injury unit. She specializes in rehabilitation, nursing, and healthcare.

Ms. Jennings began her career as a cosmetologist, and decided toward a more fulfilling and rewarding profession in healthcare. She specifically considers the welfare of her brain injury patients to be her heart and soul. She has attributed her success to her unwavering determination to become a successful healthcare professional and provide a great future for her children.

In the future, Ms. Jennings hopes to become debt free and visit her youngest daughter at her new home in Texas.

