Stacey Lasser of Mednet to Present at the 2nd Annual Clinical Outsourcing Group New England Conference in Boston

MINNEAPOLIS, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a healthcare technology company, today announced Senior Project Manager Stacey Lasser will present at the 2nd Annual Clinical Outsourcing Group (COG) New England conference in Boston, Massachusetts from April 23 – 24, 2024. Additionally, Mednet returns as a conference partner and exhibitor at booth #37.

Lasser's presentation, "Technology Solutions for Enhancing Patient Engagement in Clinical Trials", is scheduled to take place at 11:55 am on April 23. She will discuss the challenges faced by patients and sites throughout the duration of clinical trials and how solutions such as ePRO and eConsent can enhance the patient experience as well as engagement and efficiency throughout trial conduct.

Based in Minnesota, Lasser has been serving Mednet customers for over 16 years from study startup through completion using the iMednet eClinical platform. She brings great proficiency to the technical team – supporting a wide range of studies including pharmaceutical, medical device (cardiac and orthopedic), and oncology. Lasser's hands-on experience with study and site initiations, and as a data manager, gives her a unique perspective on improving efficiency and the end-user experience.

Conducted by the Pharmaceutical Business Conference Group (The PBC Group), COG New England brings together senior decision-makers and trial sponsors from across the East Coast to hear from thought leaders within the industry, regulators and academia alongside solution providers serving this market.

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's clinical data management system improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for over 23 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

Contact: Barbara Correll, [email protected]

SOURCE Mednet