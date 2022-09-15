Powells Opens Authentic Conversations Amid Emotional Awareness Month, LGBTQ History Month, National Book Month, and National Mental Illness Awareness Month

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it — while mental health awareness may be "trendy" to champion on social media, the real conversations that create sustainable change are messy, full of pain, and require immense vulnerability. These authentic conversations are much harder to come by for fear of judgment, embarrassment, and the lingering stigmas surrounding mental health issues. However, one author is taking readers behind the curtain to facilitate these raw conversations with grace, wit, and wisdom.

Stacey Powells Releases Empty Cupboards: A Collection of Personal Essays Designed to Heal Hearts and Dismantle Stigmas

Stacey Powells is proud to announce the release of Empty Cupboards, a collection of personal essays designed to help heal hearts and dismantle stigmas that prevent so many from seeking help. It's taken years for her to dissect the pieces of her dysfunctional puzzle, confirming that it wasn't just one event, but many which sent her down the rabbit hole. Named #1 on Amazon in New Releases/Mid-Life, Empty Cupboards dives into the rawest and sometimes embarrassing moments of Powells' life, reflecting on challenges, embrace her mental health journey and inspire others in solidarity.

Too often those who struggle feel a deep sense of loneliness and isolation. Empty Cupboards is an open love letter to anyone battling mental health issues, letting them know that they are not alone and that asking for help is not only ok — it is admirable. Powells opens up about single parenting, balancing work and family, transitional issues, muddled romances, and much more to inspire a vast audience who will resonate with their own struggles.

"In Empty Cupboards, Stacey Powells tackles one of the toughest of all subjects—severe depression—with wisdom and wit. Written with compelling prose and fresh insights, this book is a must for all who are looking to understand their mental health and the decisions that make us who we are."—Debra Landwehr Engle, author of The Only Little Prayer You Need

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Stacey Powells' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Empty Cupboards — now available on Amazon, #1 in New Releases/Mid-Life.

To learn more about Stacey Powells and Empty Cupboards, please visit: https://emptycupboards.com/ or contact [email protected] or 661-433-9800.

TikTok

YouTube

About Stacey Powells

Stacey Powells is a published writer and author of Empty Cupboards, a collection of personal essays tackling issues of single parenting, chaos and exhaustion, and the knowledge that even the strongest of us can come undone. She was a weekly columnist with the Mammoth Times since 1996 and a full-time journalist on and off since 2007, covering stories on everything from water wars, local Native Americans, government, the ski industry, and human-interest stories. A 2020 Community of Writers alumni and Story Summit 2020 Jeff Arch Fellow, Stacey Powells has several other writing projects in various stages of completion and development.

PRESS CONTACT

Stacey Powells

661-433-9800

https://emptycupboards.com/

SOURCE Stacey Powells