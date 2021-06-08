STACK Acquires SmartUse Mobile, Plan Management Software

STACK's presence in the preconstruction phase is already a big disrupter. The industry has traditionally been saddled with legacy desktop/hybrid tools that weigh down processes. In recent years, some new point solutions have emerged to compete with outdated tools, but STACK remains the only true cloud-based collaboration platform in the market today, allowing preconstruction teams to move seamlessly from takeoff to estimate to proposal.

With the SmartUse acquisition, STACK extends the reach of its platform to include additional critical phases of the construction process, specifically field operations for general contractors and subcontractors, as well as project turnover for the benefit of owners.

"Our mission is ultimately to provide a single source of truth for construction project documents and to connect field workers with critical project data around issues, costs, completion percentages and more," said Phil Ogilby, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of STACK. "Additionally, the ability to seamlessly synchronize this data between the office and the jobsite will help keep all project stakeholders up to date with real-time documentation and information during construction. SmartUse will be a major contributor in our quest to fulfill this mission."

SmartUse is a powerful and comprehensive platform. The only solution that is truly optimized for iOS, Android, and MS Windows devices, it is entirely mobile and allows construction teams to function smoothly in both an online and offline world.

"Dominic Sevigny and Louis Dagenais, SmartUse's founders, have grown their business substantially over the last four years, and they've built a solution that's ready for significant scale," said Ray DeZenzo, Chief Operating Officer of STACK. "They've also built a best-in-class, passionate and dedicated team that we're pleased to work with and build upon. We're also excited to leverage the proven STACK Sales and Marketing machine to fuel high growth and expand market presence throughout North America and beyond."

"The timing for acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions, and the joint leadership team is poised to take performance of SmartUse to the next level," reflected Dominic Sevigny, president and COO of SmartUse. "We recognize and appreciate the high-growth formula that STACK has mastered and could not be more excited to see our software and our team thrive in this combined entity."

With these two best-in-class tools combined into a single platform, preconstruction professionals will have collaborative capabilities with field operations teams in a way that's never before been possible. The transition from preconstruction to the construction phase becomes uninterrupted and transparent.

"We're thrilled about this acquisition and excited to help our customers bid, win and build more profitable work," Ogilby said.

