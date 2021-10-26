STACK Converts to Comprehensive, Curated, Web-Based Platform

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You asked – and we delivered! STACK's industry-leading curated Information Management Platform has been fully re-developed to allow for greater flexibility and accessibility, while boasting an expanded scope through a web-based platform. Building upon the success of the STACK curated cloud, the web-based platform now aligns resources in a secure, intuitive way. STACK's web offering is the go-to solution for managing risk, operational activities, education, and so much more within the healthcare industry.

STACK's Web-Based Platform allows greater flexibility and accessibility across all devices

"From the time we first introduced STACK in the fall of 2019, we've had numerous requests about making the platform available via the web," said Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP, CEO of STACK. "With customer feedback driving the majority of our development, we're excited to launch this extremely flexible, industry-aligning platform and continue our tremendous growth!"

STACK's innovative, multi-tiered approach to managing healthcare information simplifies alignment of shared resources. No matter what stakeholders are in your ecosystem, from pharmacies and professional associations to credentialing platforms and higher education institutions, your STACK will be customized based on you, the user. Track all your organization's professional activities across the entire scope of your business using a mobile-responsive, system-agnostic approach.

Starting today, interested customers can sign up for a personalized demo at managewithstack.com to learn more about the curated STACK cloud and how personalized STACK web environments can integrate across all areas of your organization:

For Pharmacies: Manage licensure, accreditation, contracts, and personnel files in an intuitive manner, without incurring the financial burden associated with hiring additional personnel.

For Associations: Manage membership rosters, member benefits, and ensure the value of organization membership is known and utilized.

For Higher Education: Align activities necessary for experiential education opportunities to ensure success upon reaccreditation and improve both the preceptor and student experience.

For PBM's: manage contract requirements for your partners, ensure appropriate risk mitigation for accreditation.

For Certification Agencies: Manage the application and reapplication process, issue badges and certificates, and improve the learner experience.

All areas of the business should be more closely aligned, and STACK is just the way to do that. Built by experts for experts, the STACK web solution removes administrative burdens to free your organization to deliver on its core competencies.

About STACK

STACK is the industry's only Pharmacy Information Management Platform, designed to align ongoing management of critical components of your professional life. Whether compliance with third-party requirements (like accreditation or licensure), or aligning organizational membership benefits, the intuitive framework ensures that no deadlines are missed, and nothing is lost in a sea of multiple passwords. For more information about STACK, visit managewithstack.com .

