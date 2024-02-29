Stack Overflow and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Generative AI to Millions of Developers

Partnership brings together the leading knowledge platform for developers with Google Cloud's leading AI platform

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stack Overflow and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership that will deliver new gen AI-powered capabilities to developers through the Stack Overflow platform, Google Cloud Console, and Gemini for Google Cloud.

Through the partnership, Stack Overflow will work with Google Cloud to bring new AI-powered features to its widely adopted developer knowledge platform. Google Cloud will integrate Gemini for Google Cloud with Stack Overflow, helping to surface important knowledge base information and coding assistance capabilities to developers. Google Cloud will also surface validated technical knowledge from Stack Overflow directly in the Google Cloud console, giving developers easy access to trusted and accurate knowledge and code backed by the millions of developers that have contributed to the Stack Overflow platform for 15 years.

"This partnership brings our enterprise AI platform together with the most in-depth and popular developer knowledge platform available today," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud and Stack Overflow will help developers more effectively use AI in the platforms they prefer, combining the vast knowledge from the Stack Overflow community and new AI capabilities, powered by Vertex AI and Google Cloud's trusted, secure infrastructure."

"In the AI era, Stack Overflow has maintained that the foundation of trusted and accurate data will be central to how technology solutions are built, with millions of the world's developers coming to our platform as one of the few high quality sources of information with community attribution at its core," said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow. "This landmark, multi-dimensional AI-focused partnership, which includes Stack Overflow adopting the latest AI technology from Google Cloud, and Google Cloud integrating Stack Overflow knowledge into its AI tools, underscores our joint commitment to unleash developer creativity, unlock productivity without sacrificing accuracy, and deliver on socially responsible AI. By bringing together the strengths of our two companies, we can accelerate innovation across a variety of industries."

Extending Stack Overflow to Gemini for Google Cloud and the Google Cloud Console

Stack Overflow and Google Cloud are partnering to unleash developer productivity by bringing together Gemini for Google Cloud with Stack Overflow's trusted, community-vetted knowledge. Gemini for Google Cloud is already trained on an extensive collection of publicly available information and code from open-source and third-party platforms. Now, Gemini for Google Cloud will also provide developers with suggestions, code, and answers from Stack Overflow, utilizing the new OverflowAPI.

In addition, developers using Gemini for Google Cloud will be able to access Stack Overflow directly from the Google Cloud console, bringing them greater access to information so they can ask questions and get helpful answers from the Stack Overflow community in the same environment where they already access Google Cloud developer services and manage cloud applications and infrastructure.

Supercharging Stack Overflow's developer engagement platform with Google Cloud's AI services

Stack Overflow has selected Google Cloud as the platform of choice to host and grow its public facing developer knowledge platform. In addition, Stack Overflow plans to leverage Google Cloud's state-of-the-art AI capabilities to improve their community engagement experiences and content curation processes. The use of Google Cloud AI technology is expected to result in an accelerated content approval process and further optimized forum engagement experiences for Stack Overflow users.

To learn more about Stack Overflow, visit https://stackoverflow.co . To learn more about Gemini for Google Cloud, visit https://cloud.google.com/duet-ai .

The first set of new integrations and capabilities between Stack Overflow and Gemini for Google Cloud will be available in the first half of 2024 and previewed at Google Cloud Next , April 9-11.

About Stack Overflow

Across both its public and private platforms, Stack Overflow is empowering developer communities to discover the information, answers, and learning opportunities they need – when they need them. Millions of the world's developers and technologists visit Stack Overflow to ask questions, learn, and share technical knowledge, making it one of the most popular websites in the world. Stack Overflow's market-leading knowledge sharing and collaboration platform, Stack Overflow for Teams, helps more than 15,000 organizations distribute knowledge, increase efficiency, and innovate faster. Founded in 2008, Stack Exchange, Inc., the owner of Stack Overflow, is headquartered in New York, NY. Stack Overflow is a registered trademark of Stack Exchange, Inc.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud