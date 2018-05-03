Stack Overflow Launches Stack Overflow for Teams

Leveraging the well-known Q&A format from stackoverflow.com, Teams is a private, internal central knowledge source where team members can find answers to their questions quickly and efficiently. Stack Overflow for Teams presents a near-instantaneous answer to any work-related question. Where internal wikis and documentation quickly become outdated and messaging platforms make it impossible to rediscover information, Teams provides an intuitive, searchable platform with answers that are editable and crowd-sourced by one's peers, meaning answers will always be up-to-date and provided by colleagues who are subject matter experts. This ever-evolving resource scales as the team grows, enabling team members to find up-to-date information now and in the future.

"By and large, developers just want to get on with their work," said Joel Spolsky, co-founder and CEO of Stack Overflow. "Our Teams platform not only allows developers to quickly find the answer they need to keep working, but it also allows them to share their own knowledge internally, increasing the expertise and productivity of their teams."

Alex Miller, General Manager of Teams & Enterprise at Stack Overflow, added, "Our Enterprise platform, which is used by hundreds of thousands of developers on teams from global leaders like Bloomberg and Microsoft, has proven an invaluable resource for large development teams to collaborate and share knowledge in a way that optimizes for efficiency and scalability. With Teams, we now extend the benefits of that platform to companies with teams of any size."

In addition to the familiarity of Stack Overflow's platform coupled with the benefits of a private, internal knowledge source, Stack Overflow for Teams offers a number of useful features:

Unlimited private questions and answers: Team members can ask as many questions as they need, and unlike monolithic internal wikis, they can expect relevant answers from team members to their specific questions.

Team members can ask as many questions as they need, and unlike monolithic internal wikis, they can expect relevant answers from team members to their specific questions. Intuitive archiving feature: Tags allow users to sort through questions and answers by topic in order to dig deeper into a subject of interest. When an answer to a given question populates, the user will also see related questions and answers that could prove useful.

Tags allow users to sort through questions and answers by topic in order to dig deeper into a subject of interest. When an answer to a given question populates, the user will also see related questions and answers that could prove useful. Member profiles: The Teams platform showcases each user's specific skill set and the topics about which they frequently answer questions, so team members know whom to consult within their organization if they need further insight.

The Teams platform showcases each user's specific skill set and the topics about which they frequently answer questions, so team members know whom to consult within their organization if they need further insight. Seamless integration into the workflow: Stack Overflow for Teams is on stackoverflow.com, already a popular daily destination for developers. Furthermore, Teams integrates with existing tools like Slack, so Q&A fits easily into a team's existing workflow and communication processes.

"We needed a good way of passing down knowledge between team members, because we saw the same questions being asked over and over in our instant message channels," said Tim Golen, Engineering Lead at Expensify. "Almost immediately, we found that the Search function in Teams returned relevant results in a quicker, more accurate way than chat would. We anticipate Stack Overflow for Teams increasingly becoming our go-to resource for knowledge-sharing."

For more information, visit www.stackoverflow.com/teams.

About Stack Overflow

Stack Overflow is the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers. More than 50 million professional and aspiring programmers visit Stack Overflow each month to help solve coding problems, develop new skills, and find job opportunities.

Founded in 2008, Stack Overflow partners with businesses to help them understand, hire, engage, and enable the world's developers. To learn more about Stack Overflow's business solutions–– technical recruiting, advertising, market research, and enterprise knowledge sharing––visit business.stackoverflow.com.

