STACK Partners with Bula Intelligence as Pharmacy Law Database Partner

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STACK today announces that is has entered into a partnership with Bula Intelligence to bring their pharmacy law database into the hands of STACK clients. This serves as an added benefit to STACK clients, allowing them to harness the capabilities of the renowned, curated platform into the industry's only pharmacy information management platform.

Through this relationship, STACK clients will have the ability to purchase access to Bula's searchable Pharmacy Law Database directly from their STACK platform, complementing the state-level tracking that is already a component of the STACK curated cloud.

"One area that we're consistently asked about is our ability to provide updates and access to laws impacting the practice of pharmacy information via our platform," said Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP, Co-Founder & CEO of STACK. "Our partnership with Bula not only addresses that question from clients, but also exceeds their expectation through integrating with THE premier legal intelligence solution for pharmacies."

STACK, the industry's only pharmacy information management platform, has also negotiated bundled discounts for the Bula Intelligence's Pharmacy Law Database content on behalf of their clients, in addition to providing the direct integration that STACK has grown to be recognized for.

"We're excited for the opportunity to partner with the team at STACK to share our industry-recognized compliance solution in an integrated fashion", said Laura Carpenter, BSPharm, JD, LLM, CEO of Bula Law. "This partnership, affords us the opportunity to put our resources in the hands of forward-thinking pharmacies already utilizing STACK."

STACK customers can begin to take advantage of discounts and content availability as of today.

STACK is the industry's only Pharmacy Information Management Platform, designed to align ongoing management of critical components of your professional life. Whether compliance with third-party requirements (like accreditation or licensure), or aligning organizational membership benefits, the intuitive framework ensures that no deadlines are missed, and nothing is lost in a sea of multiple passwords. For more information about STACK, visit managewithstack.com

Bula is the top subscription-based legal intelligence solution dedicated to pharmacy. As the leading national expert solely focused on helping clients maintain compliance, Bula empowers by delivering simplified current law, legislative, regulatory & sub-regulatory information in an accurate, timely & meaningful manner. For more information, visit www.bulalaw.com

