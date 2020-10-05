STACK Partners with CEimpact as Preferred Education Content Partner

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STACK today announces that is has entered into a partnership with CEimpact as their Preferred Education Content Partner. This will help STACK to offer additional first-class services to its clients through the availability of integrated, curated educational content.

Through this relationship, STACK customers will have the ability to access first-in-class compliance trainings for their employees, meeting requirements expected by third-party payors and accreditors, all at a discounted rate. Content will flow directly into STACK, allowing for comprehensive management of internal and external expectations.

"The team at CEimpact is very likeminded with us at STACK – we both have a desire to grow the industry through education," said Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP, Co-Founder & CEO of STACK. "Our partnership will empower pharmacies to gain efficiencies through utilization and assignment of compliance-related content that is truly needed."

STACK, the industry's only pharmacy information management platform, has also negotiated bundled discounts for the CEimpact content on behalf of their clients, in addition to providing the direct integration that STACK has grown to be recognized for.

"We're excited for the opportunity to partner with the team at STACK to grow education areas across the pharmacy sector," said Jen Moulton, BSPharm, RPh, President at CEimpact. "Our mission has been to improve lifelong learning for professionals, and this partnership is another way for us to do just that."

Full integration will be finalized later this calendar year, but STACK customers can begin to take advantage of discounts and content availability as of today.

About STACK

STACK is the industry's only Pharmacy Information Management Platform, designed to align ongoing management of critical components of your professional life. Whether compliance with third-party requirements (like accreditation or licensure), or aligning organizational membership benefits, the intuitive framework ensures that no deadlines are missed, and nothing is lost in a sea of multiple passwords. For more information about STACK, visit http://managewithstack.com.

About CEimpact

CEimpact is an industry leader in pharmacy education and training. Through CE subscription services, their learning experiences empower healthcare professionals and support their lifelong learning journey. Partnerships enable clients to provide education through content development, accreditation, group subscriptions, and learning management solutions. For more information about powerful education with impact, visit www.ceimpact.com .

