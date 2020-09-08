STACK Partners with StranzCrossley as Preferred Accreditation Support Partner

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STACK today announces that is has entered into a partnership with StranzCrossley, Inc as their Preferred Accreditation Support Partner. This partnership continues to solidify STACK's position as the leader in pharmacy information management. With StranzCrossley, STACK will offer additional first-class support to its clients through the availability of integrated documents and ongoing accreditation consultation.

Through this relationship, STACK clients will have the ability to work with the renowned team at StranzCrossley through an integrated model of both best practice delivery and ongoing alignment and maintenance, all at a discounted rate.

"We've respected the team at StranzCrossley for as long as I can recall," said Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP, CEO & Co-Founder of STACK. "The ability to now embed their expertise into STACK and afford the opportunity for our clients to benefit from their services is a huge win for the industry."

STACK, the industry's only pharmacy information management platform, has worked with the StranzCrossley team to align the STACK curated content model with the accreditation support know-how to afford consulting support services for clients in need.

"STACK's Platform simplifies the accreditation survey process," said Mala Crossley, CEO at StranzCrossley. "Knowing what information is required and having that information at hand reduces staff stress and expedites the survey."

Full integration will be finalized later this calendar year, but STACK clients can begin to take advantage of discounts and content availability as of today.

About STACK

STACK is the industry's only Pharmacy Information Management Platform, designed to align ongoing management of critical components of your professional life. Whether compliance with third-party requirements (like accreditation or licensure), or aligning organizational membership benefits, the intuitive framework ensures that no deadlines are missed, and nothing is lost in a sea of multiple passwords. For more information about STACK, visit www.stackpharmacy.com.

About StranzCrossley, Inc.

StranzCrossley is a consulting group with decades of experience in infusion and specialty pharmacy accreditation, as well as broad knowledge of pharmacy and pharmaceutical business fundamentals. For more information about StranzCrossley, visit www.stranzcrossleyinc.com.

