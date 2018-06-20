Stack Sports And BSN SPORTS Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Youth Team Sports Sales In America

The multi-year exclusive alliance also includes cross-selling opportunities to improve customer engagement and retention along with branding activities leveraging each organization's strengths such as BSN SPORTS's more than 900 grass roots sales professionals and Stack's ecosystem of millions of youth sports teams, tens of millions of athletes and coaches, robust digital assets and event offerings. Stack and BSN SPORTS share a commitment of increasing sports participation and optimizing the experience for all involved, especially for the thousands of volunteer coaches that are positively impacting the lives of millions of young athletes. The partnership will enhance the customer sales process by providing a seamless means of delivering team uniforms and other customized or personalized team products. BSN SPORTS' omni-channel approach and digital expertise combined with Stack's registration and payment capabilities will holistically serve the team sports marketplace in a way that has never before been possible and the newly formed platform will make it easier to register, coach and play youth sports.

Team, league and club managers will leverage the combined Stack and BSN SPORTS digital sales platform to customize their individual team sales orders, including uniforms and related products directly as part of the registration process. Customers will also be able to build customized shops for both uniforms and related gear featuring their team names, colors, mascots and logos, as well as provide team gear to fans and parents throughout the season. Together, Stack Sports and BSN SPORTS will offer the most comprehensive portfolio of team sales products empowering more than 3 million teams to take control of the increasingly complicated team-purchasing process.

"Our strategic alliance with BSN SPORTS represents a major opportunity to bring an entirely new level of engagement to our valued customers, representing a truly revolutionary technical integration all with the goal of enhancing the athlete, coach and parent experience," Stack Sports CEO Alex Alt said. "We are focused on executing category-specific partnerships that can enrich our ecommerce ecosystem and create value for our community of nearly 50 million users globally. BSN is the perfect partner to invest alongside as they truly share our commitment to youth sports and digital innovation, while maintaining the industry's most robust team sales capabilities."

"At BSN SPORTS, we are continually focused on serving our customers, primarily coaches, and developing innovative products to make their lives easier. By partnering with the largest technology platform in youth sports, we are able to create a market opportunity that can leverage our industry-leading sales network with new cutting-edge digital and ecommerce technologies," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO, Varsity Brands. "Given its local headquarters and global footprint, Stack Sports is an ideal partner as we look to expand our market presence through innovative new solutions that leverage our delivery capabilities and operating scale."

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is the global leader in sports technology providing an integrated technology platform for national governing bodies, youth sports leagues, clubs and associations, parents, coaches and athletes. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and backed by Genstar Capital, the NFL's 32 Equity, Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Providence Equity and other leading sports and technology investors. Since its formation in April 2016, Stack Sports has completed 25 acquisitions of market-leading sports technology companies. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on saving coaches time so they have more time to positively impact lives on the field, BSN SPORTS provides game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms. BSN SPORTS' more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS, please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels. For more information about Varsity Brands, please visit www.varsitybrands.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stack-sports-and-bsn-sports-announce-exclusive-strategic-partnership-to-revolutionize-youth-team-sports-sales-in-america-300669055.html

SOURCE Stack Sports

Related Links

http://www.stacksports.com

