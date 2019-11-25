StackAdapt and SpotX Launch Connected TV Partnership for Canadian Advertisers

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StackAdapt ( www.stackadapt.com ), a programmatic advertising technology company, and SpotX , the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, have announced a partnership focused on Connected TV (CTV) inventory and audiences, enabling advertisers to reach Canadian viewers of over-the-top (OTT) content at scale. Advertisers working with StackAdapt can now access premium inventory from more than 600 media owners, including A+E Networks, Discovery, and Pluto TV, via SpotX's comprehensive CTV network, reaching up to 44 million households across the U.S. and Canada.

Through SpotX's partnership with Tru Optik, StackAdapt clients will also benefit from the OTT Data Marketplace that pre-segments and validates audiences across all OTT devices before making the audiences available for advertisers to buy programmatically. Validated audience verticals include automotive, entertainment, financial services, and more.

"CTV represents a significant opportunity for advertisers to reach a large audience, that is just getting larger. We partnered with SpotX early on as our CTV product was taking shape, because of the strength of their programmatic offering, which will also help to drive significant demand," said Michael Shang, Director of Partnerships & BI at StackAdapt. "Together this partnership enables advertisers and brands to leverage a channel that was once reserved for only those with significant budgets for television."

"Strategically, television made sense, but we felt that we were missing an important audience of 'cord cutters' or 'cord nevers' that a traditional TV approach would not reach," said Scott Nelson, Executive Director of Engagement at ThomasArts. "Combining linear and CTV was a smart move that gave us the opportunity to reach our targets no matter how they consume television."

Nearly 50% of all U.S. TV households have a connected TV and over 30% of all Canadians own and regularly use a smart TV , making CTV and other OTT-devices poised to see substantial growth. Connected TV has many benefits as part of a holistic marketing strategy focused on video distribution and reach:

Audiences are already engaged and immersed in a lean-in viewing experience

CTV performance is ideal for video-centric campaigns, with completion rates typically exceeding 95%

CTV can accommodate a wide range of video creative lengths including :06, :15, :30, :60, :90, and :120 which makes it an ideal medium for long-form video and repurposing TV spots as pre-roll video

CTV private marketplace (PMP) deals provide increased transparency and access to premium inventory

"Programmatic demand partners like StackAdapt are helping to shape the future of TV," said Kelly McMahon, SVP, global operations at SpotX. "StackAdapt eases the integration of over-the-top inventory into the media mix for media buyers who will benefit reaching more audiences by expanding their video campaigns to more screens and streams."

About SpotX

SpotX, an RTL Group company, is the leading video advertising platform unifying TV, OTT, and digital video globally. Our solutions enable media owners to monetize content across all screens and streams while providing advertisers with direct access to brand-safe, premium inventory. We deliver the data, control, transparency, actionable and real-time insights, and expert service needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, our trusted, GDPR/CCPA-compliant solutions are employed by some of the largest media owners in the world including A+E Networks, AT&T, The CW Network, Dentsu CCI, Discovery, Electronic Arts, E.W. Scripps, Fox Corporation, fuboTV, Gannett, Microsoft, Pluto TV, Roku, Samba TV, Sling TV, and Vudu by Walmart. In early 2019, SpotX acquired Yospace which powers server-side ad insertion (SSAI) for all live and video on demand content streamed to connected devices. SpotX partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more. Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has 12 offices worldwide including Belfast, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Singapore, Staines-upon-Thames, Sydney, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.spotx.tv .

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by North America's most exceptional digital marketers. This state-of-the-art platform is where some of the most progressive work in machine learning meets cutting-edge user experience. Ad buyers plan, execute, and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns across all devices, inventory and publisher partners.

