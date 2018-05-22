stackArmor Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- stackArmor, Trusted cloud solutions provider for regulated industries, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that stackArmor provides solutions to—and/or have deep experience working with—government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates stackArmor as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories-Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data, and has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are excited to be an APN partner and to achieve AWS Government Competency status," said Gaurav "GP" Pal, Principal. "Our team has been supporting Government and Public Sector customers achieve their mission using secure and compliant cloud hosting and innovative digital services that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

stackArmor's Amazon Web Services (AWS) certified Solution Architects assist our Government customers with migrating and managing web and business applications using our Security by Design methodology that is based on the FedRAMP and NIST SP 800-53 security framework. Our Government focused solutions include FedRAMP and FISMA compliant cloud architecture & design, continuous monitoring and incident response support and security assessment & authorization support.

stackArmor is headquartered in Washington DC USA and is an Advanced AWS certified provider of Security & Compliance, Cloud migration, DevOps enablement, Cloud-native IOT, and Data Analytics solutions. As an AWS Authorized Reseller, AWS Public Sector Partner, and AWS GovCloud competency holder, stackArmor specializes in delivering secure and compliance-oriented IT solutions to regulated industries in Government, Financial Services, Healthcare, Non-profits, and Energy. Our experts help protect you from the cyberthreat challenges through systems engineering best practices developed over decades while working with U.S. Federal Agencies requiring compliance with ISO 27001, NIST, FFIEC, FISMA, FedRAMP, DHS and DISA standards.

stackArmor is recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for strong Public Sector and Security competencies and is 1 of 10 inaugural launch partner firms globally for the AWS Security Competency. Our customers include large public sector and security-focused customers in regulated industries with compliance and complex security requirements. We have a global delivery model with 24/7 managed services and security support services. Visit https://www.stackArmor.com to learn more.

