stackArmor and Anchore Announce Strategic Partnership for Driving Docker Container Security and Compliance on AWS Cloud

WASHINGTON and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- stackArmor and Anchore announced today a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced container security and compliance solutions for customers in regulated markets. Anchore provides a platform and a series of tools to certify container contents, providing a consistent set of tools for developers, operations and security to analyze images, perform queries, and define and evaluate policies. The Anchore platform provides a centralized interface for image analysis, reporting, policy scanning, compatibility verification, vulnerability scanning, and other inspection and synchronization tools to ensure that trusted containers get deployed.

stackArmor is an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner focused on delivering cloud migration, management and cybersecurity & compliance services for healthcare, financial services and public sector clients. stackArmor's cloud security and compliance engineers have been working closely with Anchore's product team to deliver policy-based Docker container security and compliance services. stackArmor's ThreatAlertTM Security & Compliance-As-A-Service leverages Anchore's deep analysis tools to inspect container images and to generate detailed manifests of the images — a virtual 'bill of materials' that includes official operating system packages, unofficial packages, configuration files and language modules and artifacts such as NPM, PiP, GEM, and Java archives.

"Cyber security compliance and vulnerability management is critical for highly regulated customers in public sector, healthcare and financial services," said Anchore Cofounder and CEO, Saïd Ziouani. "Given the rapid adoption of Docker containers, our policy-driven approach to container security and compliance is crucial. We are excited to partner with stackArmor and bring the Anchore solution to public sector customers concerned about container security and compliance."

stackArmor assists organizations in meeting compliance and cybersecurity requirements for cloud-hosted workloads. stackArmor has developed a comprehensive set of cloud security and compliance solutions that meet NIST SP 800-171, FedRAMP, FFIEC, HIPAA and ISO 27001 requirements. stackArmor's ThreatAlertTM Compliance-As-A-Service is designed to help organizations and key stakeholders quickly and easily understand risks and act on improving their cybersecurity posture. stackArmor ThreatAlertTM is a unique service that combines expert human intelligence and automated scanning to provide a set of actionable results that address cloud security controls relevant to the customers' business and industry. The methodology and security controls assessed are drawn from NIST Special Publication 800-53, Center for Internet Security (CIS) 20 Security Controls and ISO/IEC 27001/27002 standards.

"Anchore's policy-based container security and compliance solution helps us get a better handle on vulnerabilities in Docker container-based micro-services," said Terry Grogan, Director of stackArmor's Security and Compliance practice. "Based on our experience in engineering full-stack cloud solutions for healthcare, financial services, government and security-focused commercial clients, Anchore provides critical capabilities for our SecDevOps pipeline architecture and practices."

stackArmor's certified Cyber security Subject Matter Experts and certified AWS Solution Architects worked closely with the Anchore team to develop a deployment model optimal for highly regulated customers.

"Cloud-based applications are rapidly being containerized and the speed of deployment automation increases the risk of vulnerabilities being introduced into the system and compromising the security posture, which is unacceptable," said Gaurav "GP" Pal, stackArmor Founder and CEO. "I am impressed by Anchore's leadership and open standards model to drive container security and compliance best practices. We are excited to have Anchore as a key part of our stackArmor ThreatAlertTM solution to address the SOAPA/SOAR market for holistic security platforms."

About stackArmor

stackArmor is a full-stack cloud solutions provider and advanced AWS partner with a focus on security and compliance. stackArmor's engineers are certified and trained in cloud architecture & design, systems engineering, networking and routing, and security design & compliance. Our customers include Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) providers, Nonprofit, Financial, Healthcare and Global Public Sector clients with strong security and compliance requirements including ISO 27001, NIST, 800-171, HIPAA, FFIEC, FISMA, FedRAMP, and DISA standards.

http://www.stackArmor.com

About Anchore, Inc.

Anchore, Inc. provides visibility, transparency, and control of container environments. Anchore users can analyze, inspect, and perform security scans and apply custom policies to container images within any CI/CD build system, both on-premises and in the cloud. Anchore is available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and an on-premises enterprise offering. Anchore was founded in April 2016 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. For information about Anchore, please contact: info@anchore.com.

