stackArmor Drives Down Cost and Complexity of FedRAMP, FISMA and DFARS Compliance With stackArmor ThreatAlert

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- stackArmor, Inc., a leading AWS security and compliance solutions provider, is continuing to drive innovation in the security and compliance marketplace. stackArmor was one of the eight consulting partners during the official launch of the ATO on AWS partner program. stackArmor's ATO acceleration solution stackArmor ThreatAlertTM was evaluated and selected to be part of the ATO on AWS program due to its demonstrated success in reducing the time and complexity associated with meeting FedRAMP, FISMA and DFARS compliance requirements. stackArmor ThreatAlertTM was officially launched in 2018, providing customers with a NIST SP 800-53 compliant landing zone integrated with a general support system (GSS) that meets nearly 50% of the 325 moderate controls.

"We are committed to helping our customers reduce the time and cost associated with FedRAMP, FISMA and DFARS compliance," says Gaurav "GP" Pal, Principal at stackArmor. "By hosting stackArmor ThreatAlertTM within the customers' AWS account, we have helped multiple government agencies obtain their ATO in less than 90 days."

stackArmor is participating at the (ISC)² Security Congress to be held in Orlando, Florida, from Oct. 28-30, 2019. At their booth, stackArmor is looking to share lessons learned and demonstrate how commercial ISVs, SaaS providers, research universities, government contractors and U.S. federal agencies can dramatically lower the time and cost associated with obtaining an Authority To Operate (ATO).

"We are excited to be participating at the (ISC)² Security Congress for the first time and engaging with the larger security and compliance community," says Pal. "We would love to have people stop by our booth and see for themselves how stackArmor ThreatAlertTM can help accelerate their FedRAMP, FISMA or DFARS compliance requirements."

Anyone interested in solving their FedRAMP, FISMA or DFARS compliance challenges can stop by booth #301 at the (ISC)2 Cybersecurity conference. stackArmor is an Advanced AWS certified Partner focused on proving security, compliance and governance solutions for regulated markets including Research Universities, Government Contractors, Federal Agencies and Commercial ISVs and SaaS operators. stackArmor was ranked #136 in the Inc. 500 and #26 in the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List for 2019. stackArmor's certified AWS Solution Architects and Managed Security Services Engineers provide comprehensive security and compliance automation solutions to meet FedRAMP, FISMA and DFARS security requirements. Visit https://www.stackArmor.com to learn more.

