stackArmor Launches Consolidated Monitoring Solution - stackArmor OpsAlert for Regulated Customers in Space, Defense, and Government With Strong ITAR, FedRAMP, FISMA or DFARS Compliance Requirements

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- stackArmor, Inc., a leading AWS security and compliance solutions provider, is continuing to drive innovation in the security and compliance marketplace. Continuous monitoring of cloud operations and costs is a critical need for Government Program Managers who must stay compliant with Antideficiency Act requirements. stackArmor OpsAlertTM is the only solution designed from the ground up to meet the needs of government agencies in monitoring cloud costs in compliance with FedRAMP, FISMA and DFARS requirements through its unique "in-boundary" deployment model. The "in-boundary" deployment model ensures that all operational and cost data remains within the system boundary, unlike SaaS solutions that install agents and are not FedRAMP-accredited.

"We are excited to officially announce the launch of stackArmor OpsAlertTM after successful deployments with U.S. Air Force, Army, and numerous other government and commercial customers with strong ITAR and security requirements," says Gaurav "GP" Pal, Principal at stackArmor. "We have worked hard to incorporate modern features like serverless monitoring, algorithmic metrics such as cloud idle scores and consolidated monitoring across multiple accounts across organizations and consolidated billing accounts."

stackArmor OpsAlertTM is uniquely suited for government and commercial cloud environments with strong ITAR and security boundary requirements, especially in the AWS GovCloud region. The ability to effectively monitor cloud costs, detect cloud resource idling, and track cloud contract data in a single dashboard provides unprecedented situational awareness and transparency.

"Managing spiraling cloud costs and implementing serious cloud governance through effective monitoring is critical for government agencies," said Pal. "stackArmor OpsAlertTM is a non-SaaS offering that provides consolidated monitoring across accounts, especially within the AWS GovCloud region, without losing control of the data."

About stackArmor:

stackArmor is an Advanced AWS certified Partner focused on providing security, compliance and governance solutions for regulated markets including research universities, government contractors, federal agencies, and commercial ISVs and SaaS operators. stackArmor was ranked #136 in the Inc. 500 and #26 in the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List for 2019. stackArmor's certified AWS Solution Architects and Managed Security Services Engineers provide comprehensive security and compliance automation solutions to meet FedRAMP, FISMA and DFARS security requirements. Visit https://www.stackArmor.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Amreen Hamirani

Email: amreen at stackArmor.com

Related Images

stackarmor-inc.png

stackArmor, Inc.

stackArmor, Inc.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbCLB9gwOXs

SOURCE stackArmor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stackArmor.com

