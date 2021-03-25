stackArmor Welcomes Senior Cloud Executive Troy Bertram as Strategic Advisor

TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- stackArmor, the leading provider of FedRAMP, FISMA/RMF and CMMC compliance acceleration solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of senior cloud executive Troy Bertram as a strategic advisor.

"I am delighted to welcome Troy to our Advisory Board," said Gaurav "GP" Pal, CEO and founder of stackArmor. "He is a highly respected business leader and his insights and counsel over the years have been very helpful in guiding our business development and go-to-market strategies."

Troy Bertram, Strategic Advisor, stackArmor, Inc.

Bertram is a senior executive with demonstrated experience in building global partner programs, managing regulated industry and public sector channels, and, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), driving growth through strategic partnerships. He has wide experience building and implementing successful strategic sales and partner programs at organizations like Amazon Web Services and Dell and is currently Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Telos Corporation. While at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Troy led global teams of sales, partner development managers, program managers, capture managers, proposal managers, business analysts, and technical writers that supported AWS government, education, and non-profit customers around the world to accelerate their move to the cloud. Prior to joining AWS, Bertram spent 11 years at Dell, Inc. in multiple program management, sales, merger and acquisition, and senior business leadership roles. He brings strong executive capture, enterprise sales management, program management, and international public sector experience. He is a proud veteran having served as a communications officer in the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army.

In his role with stackArmor, Bertram will provide strategic business development and growth advisory strategies with a focus on regulated industries.

"stackArmor is a rapidly growing company with a highly differentiated offering to help customers in regulated markets achieve compliance faster and cheaper," said Troy Bertram, Strategic Advisor, stackArmor. "I have known GP and Fawad for numerous years and I believe they are poised for even more rapid growth in the years to come."

About stackArmor

stackArmor provides Cloud migration, managed services, and managed security services to compliance-focused customers including U.S. Government, Healthcare, Education, Space & Defense, Financial Services, and Non-profit organizations. stackArmor's ThreatAlert® security platform provides a unique in-boundary DevSecOps solution that helps organizations rapidly achieve FedRAMP, FISMA/RMF, DOD CC SRG, CMMC, HIPAA and PCI-DSS compliance.

