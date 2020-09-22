Stacked Closes Seed Round with Alameda Ventures, CoinFund, and others

CoinFund is a leading investment firm that has been backing companies within the blockchain sector since 2015. The CoinFund team has a unique and comprehensive understanding of decentralized finance protocols, blockchain engineering, and asset management.

Alameda Ventures (the investment arm of Alameda Research) is perhaps best known for being one of the most innovative firms to enter the industry in the last few years. Alameda Research is a leading quantitative trading firm managing over $100mm in assets and trading over $1.5b per day across thousands of investment products. Alameda Research is also one of the core partners of FTX—the fastest growing derivatives and futures exchange in crypto.

"We're excited about Stacked because they've removed the complexity of automating crypto investing & trading. With a beautiful user experience at its core, experienced and new traders alike will have no difficulty deploying strategies from a wide range of algorithms or passively managing funds through the index products."

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO @ FTX

This round comes off the back of the successful beta launch of the Stacked bot marketplace in January 2020. The platform experienced some healthy early traction as they have developed their investment execution engine.

Since launch, Stacked processed over $2bn in notional trading volume across multiple exchanges automating tens of thousands of trades.

What is Stacked?

Simply put, Stacked is a platform that connects to your exchange accounts and allows you to instantly access vetted trading strategies and investment portfolios.

Stacked makes managing long-term investments as well as using vetted trading bots "first grade easy," according to Birch. "We believe that for most people, trading crypto kind of sucks."

Birch goes on to say that there are plenty of automated strategies out there but no great user interface to access them. "With Stacked, we changed that."

The team believes that running an algo should take minutes, not hours or days, to set up. They give strategy authors a turnkey platform to license their strategies to traders.

You can check out all the strategies and their fully vetted performance history, after fees, on the Stacked Marketplace.

What's next?

As the company looks toward 2021, they say they are excited to continue creating the next generation of the Stacked platform. They will evolve from a transparent trading strategy marketplace to a robust digital asset investment platform for everyone.

"We look forward to building assets on top of some of the world's best DEX's, offering managed portfolios from funds, the ability to earn interest through DeFi protocols, and more."

Stay tuned and be sure to join the conversation on Twitter.

SOURCE Stacked

Related Links

https://www.stackedinvest.com

