StackGen Joins the Wiz Integration Network (WIN)

Technology Partnership Enables Mutual Customers to Reduce Cloud Risk and Deploy Secure, Compliant Infrastructure at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen today announces its partnership with cloud security leader Wiz by joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN). Through this partnership, StackGen brings the power of AI-driven infrastructure automation with integrated security scanning to WIN, so that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing infrastructure development workflows.

Wiz shares prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings directly within StackGen's platform. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Shift-Left Security Enforcement – Platform engineers and developers receive Wiz policy-based scanning results for Terraform IaC modules within StackGen's module catalog and deployment workflows, catching misconfigurations before infrastructure reaches production

– Platform engineers and developers receive Wiz policy-based scanning results for Terraform IaC modules within StackGen's module catalog and deployment workflows, catching misconfigurations before infrastructure reaches production Reduced Alert Fatigue for Security Teams – By enforcing CISO-defined security policies early in the development cycle through StackGen's AI-powered infrastructure workflows, organizations dramatically reduce the volume of security violations detected in production environments

– By enforcing CISO-defined security policies early in the development cycle through StackGen's AI-powered infrastructure workflows, organizations dramatically reduce the volume of security violations detected in production environments Accelerated Secure Infrastructure Delivery – StackGen's agentic AI workflows combined with Wiz's security insights enable teams to build and deploy compliant, production-ready infrastructure at higher velocity while maintaining enterprise security standards

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

"With the rapid pace of infrastructure provisioning driven by AI agents, security validation must happen at the speed of development," said Tilak Yalamanchili, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at StackGen. "Our partnership with Wiz brings enterprise-grade security scanning directly into the infrastructure creation process, empowering platform engineers and developers to build secure infrastructure from the start rather than remediating issues after deployment."

"We're happy to welcome StackGen to the WIN ecosystem," said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. "Together, we help customers catch misconfigurations earlier in development, cut down noisy alerts, and ship secure, compliant infrastructure faster."

WIN is designed to enable a modern cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work together to understand and reduce cloud risks. This partnership strengthens the WIN ecosystem, delivering greater value to mutual customers who rely on Wiz's open security platform and StackGen to secure their cloud environments.

About StackGen

StackGen is an Agentic Infrastructure Platform (AIP) powered by Aiden, an AI infrastructure agent that builds, governs, heals, and optimizes cloud infrastructure. With Aiden for Platform Engineering, teams accelerate delivery and ensure full compliance of their cloud infrastructure through AI-powered workflows built on enterprise-grade Terraform, OpenTofu, and Helm. Developers manage infrastructure directly from IDEs such as VS Code, Cursor, Amazon Kiro, and Claude Code, helping organizations realize the promise of DevEx 2.0. Aiden for DevOps extends agentic capabilities across operations, enabling engineers to execute common DevOps tasks through natural language, integrating seamlessly with existing tools. Enterprises including Autodesk, SAP and the NBA trust StackGen to power their next-generation infrastructure. Learn more at www.stackgen.com .

