StackGen Removes Developer Friction for Argo CD, Streamlines Continuous Deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StackGen announced its enhanced support for developers utilizing Argo CD, the leading GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes. With StackGen's generative Infrastructure from Code technology, developers can now automatically generate Helm charts, significantly reducing friction in the software deployment process from days to minutes.

In today's fast-paced software development landscape, automation is crucial for efficiently meeting customer demands. Argo CD has been instrumental in this shift, enabling automatic application deployment and maintaining synchronization between application states and declarative configurations. However, developers often encounter challenges when creating the necessary Helm charts, a process that can be both time-consuming and require specialized knowledge.

StackGen addresses this challenge by allowing developers to concentrate on writing application code while automatically generating the required Helm charts through static analysis of their source code. StackGen also ensures that the generated Helm charts remain in sync with application source code, allowing organizations to maintain or even enhance their deployment velocity at scale. By adhering to established security standards, such as least-privilege access control, StackGen automatically enforces critical security policies within the Helm charts.

"StackGen generates Helm charts without requiring developers to learn a new specification language or alter application code," said Asif Awan, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at StackGen. "This innovation eliminates delays from cross team dependencies, the potential for infrastructure or security errors, and enhances collaboration among team members responsible for a business application. By integrating with Argo CD, we enable teams to accelerate their deployment timelines and focus on driving innovation in their applications."

The key benefits of integrating StackGen with Argo CD include enhanced deployment speed through streamlined Helm chart generation, significantly reducing the time from code to production. Additionally, robust security measures are built into the Helm charts, ensuring compliance with industry standards and minimizing vulnerabilities. By automating the chart creation process, StackGen also reduces human error, allowing teams to deploy with greater confidence. This integration not only frees developers to focus on core application development but also simplifies infrastructure management, ultimately driving greater innovation and improving overall productivity.

To learn more, please visit www.stackgen.com. To see StackGen and Argo CD in action, register for KubeCrash on Wednesday, October 9. To create your first Helm chart with StackGen's infrastructure from code, click here.

About StackGen

Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Sachin Aggarwal and Asif Awan, StackGen (formerly appCD) automatically generates Infrastructure from Code (IfC) based on application code with golden standards applied. Unlike manual Infrastructure as Code (IaC) creation or "golden templates" that quickly become outdated, StackGen generates IaC automatically from the application code, without requiring any code changes, and applies preset standards. StackGen provides seamless, full-stack infrastructure solutions that enhance the developer experience and enforce industry standards. Built for platform engineers and DevOps teams tasked with improving the developer experience and enforcing standards, StackGen reduces software development lifecycle (SDLC) bottlenecks, minimizes liabilities, and eliminates cognitive overload. StackGen is backed by notable venture capital firms Thomvest Ventures, WestWave Capital, FireBolt, and Secure Octane. For further information, please visit www.stackgen.com.

