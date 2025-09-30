StackGuardian Raises $10M to Accelerate Global Growth and Expand its Leading AI-Driven Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration Platform

MECHELEN, Belgium, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGuardian ( www.stackguardian.io ), the European cloud-native startup transforming how enterprises deliver secure and compliant self-service infrastructure, today announced it has raised a total of $10 million, inclusive of its initial seed round. The Series A was led by TIN Capital, with participation from existing investors Volta Ventures and InvestLink. The funding will accelerate StackGuardian's expansion across Europe and the United States and fuel continued advancement of the AI capabilities powering its industry-leading Self-Service Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Platform.

Karl Driesen and Akshat Tandon, founders of StackGuardian, having successfully gone to market to fuel StackGuardian’s next phase in its global expansion helping companies driving securing and scaling infrastructure provisioning through self service.

"Enterprises face mounting pressure to deliver self-service infrastructure without compromising security, compliance, or cost efficiency," said Karl Driesen, Co-Founder & CEO of StackGuardian. "This funding enables us to scale our go-to-market efforts, support our growing global customer base, and accelerate innovation, especially in AI, empowering teams to orchestrate infrastructure more intelligently, faster, and with greater security."

"Our engineering is committed to making infrastructure automation accessible without compromising on security or compliance.", said Akshat Tandon, Co-Founder & CTO of StackGuardian. "AI enables our Self-Service IaC Platform to be smarter, simpler, and more approachable for all teams in enterprises."

"We felt the time was right to invest in StackGuardian," said Michael Lucassen, Managing Partner at TIN Capital. "The fact that leading enterprises such as Siemens, RheinEnergie, and Bpost are using the platform is clear proof of its value, and a strong signal that now is the moment to accelerate."

About StackGuardian

StackGuardian is a European cloud-native startup that redefines how enterprises deliver secure and compliant infrastructure through standardization and self-service. Founded in 2022, its AI-driven Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Platform is trusted by leading enterprises including Siemens, RheinEnergie, Bpost, along with other global organizations, to accelerate innovation while ensuring security and compliance. For more information about scaling infrastructure standardization and provisioning through self-service visit https://www.stackguardian.io/post/empower-your-dev-teams-the-value-of-self-service-infrastructure .

About TIN Capital

TIN Capital is a Dutch venture capital firm investing in Europe's leading cybersecurity and security technology companies. With its €100M European Cyber Tech Fund V, TIN Capital backs startups and scale-ups that safeguard national, economic, and digital security.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783019/StackGuardian.jpg