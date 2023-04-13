StackHawk Announces Open Beta for gRPC Security Testing Support

Dynamic application security testing (DAST) leader first to market gRPC scanning support with launch of HawkScan 3.0

DENVER, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the company making web application and API security testing part of software delivery, today announced the rollout of its gRPC support, ensuring security best practices are met across all APIs. This open beta demonstrates StackHawk's deep commitment to API and application security testing, as the company works to ensure that applications and services developed with gRPC are proactively security tested prior to production.

First to market to support gRPC scanning, StackHawk is uniquely positioned to become the application security testing solution of choice for developers across all APIs and web applications. Because APIs are so prevalent in today's market, it's critical to have the support tools to security test the applications and services they use. Combined with the growth of gRPC, which is an API focused on building microservices and known for its speed and reduced latency, it is more imperative than ever for the security industry to prioritize API security testing and provide the solutions that can do so in order to ensure the release of safe, reliable applications.

Adoption of microservices and distributed systems in the software industry is on the rise, with approximately 61% of businesses adopting this approach according to a 2020 O'Reilly survey. As a result, there is a growing demand for efficient and secure communication between services, and gRPC offers an accessible solution for developers to address this.

"As the first company in the market to offer gRPC security testing, StackHawk is responding to the proliferation of microservices and subsequent increase in API based attacks. We continue to listen to our customers' needs and provide solutions that help secure their endpoints, inclusive of various API implementation choices," said Joni Klippert, StackHawk co-founder and CEO. "Building, testing, operating and monitoring APIs is more critical than ever as threat actors continue to aim successful attacks at these access points. We are committed to aligning ourselves with the shifting needs of the market and our customers to ensure that developers are able to quickly identify and address potential security vulnerabilities before production."

StackHawk's modern platform allows developers to test their applications' security by simulating real-world attacks and identifying vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. gRPC joins a growing list of supported APIs, enabling developers to utilize features including Custom Scan Discovery, Custom Test Data for REST APIs and Custom Test Scripts.

StackHawk is a Bronze sponsor at RSA in San Francisco, April 24-27, 2023. To see the gRPC Beta in action, visit the company's booth (#767) or visit https://www.stackhawk.com/blog/understanding-grpc-security-how-stackhawk-keeps-your-apis-protected/.

