StackHawk named Winner in 2023 Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2023

DENVER, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk, the company making web application and API security testing part of software delivery, announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has recognized StackHawk as a winner in the Next Gen API Security category in the 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2023. These prestigious global awards recognize innovators from any company stage with compelling value propositions for their products in competitive infosecurity industries.

StackHawk's security testing platform empowers engineers to easily find and fix application security bugs at any stage of software development. Focused on pre-production API and web application security testing, StackHawk gives Development teams the ability to actively run security testing as part of their traditional software testing workflows, while giving AppSec teams the peace of mind of controlled and security tested applications in production. The platform works diligently to find security bugs earlier in the development process to avoid schedule disruption, identify high priority issues, and help developers fix security bugs prior to production at the accelerated rate of software delivery.

"StackHawk's recognition as a leader in next generation API security is a testament to our mission to enable developer success of building secure code, faster," said Joni Klippert, CEO and co-founder of StackHawk. "This notoriety illustrates StackHawk's advanced product development and innovation throughout a market that is ready to adopt modern API security testing."

Built for modern engineering teams, StackHawk has reimagined API security testing by empowering developers to find and fix security vulnerabilities during their traditional build workflows. StackHawk believes in putting API and application security testing in the hands of the engineers who write the code, while bridging the trust gap among their AppSec counterparts with visibility and control. A developer-focused API security testing tool ensures more vulnerabilities can be addressed during the development stage of software delivery, reducing hours spent triaging bugs found in production, and helping scale AppSec teams.

"StackHawk embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This announcement comes just on the heels of StackHawk's recent expansion of API security testing capabilities to address large-scale enterprise customer needs -- providing enhanced optimization, scalability and governance controls. Join StackHawk's webinar, "Scaling Security Across a Herd of Apps", on Tuesday, May 9 at 10am PT to learn more about the company's new enterprise capabilities. Register here.

StackHawk will be a Bronze Sponsor at this year's 2023 RSA Conference, located at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA from April 24-27. To learn more about the award-winning API security testing tool, visit StackHawk at booth #0767 in the South Expo Hall or click here.

StackHawk is making application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform offers engineering teams the ability to find and fix application bugs at any stage of software development. Built by a strong founding team with deep experience in security and DevOps, and funded by some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is leading the shift left movement by putting application security testing into the hands of engineers the moment they build code. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

