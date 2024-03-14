StackHawk Named Winner in the 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

StackHawk Named Bronze Winner for Hot Security Company of the Year

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the company making web application and API security testing part of software delivery, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business award programs and business ranking lists, has recognized StackHawk as a Bronze Winner for Hot Security Company of the Year in the Security Software category. The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores StackHawk's commitment to delivering developer-centric API security testing software to empower engineers and shift security left.

Built for modern engineering teams, StackHawk has reimagined API security testing by empowering developers to find and fix security vulnerabilities during their traditional build workflows. StackHawk believes in putting API and application security testing in the hands of the engineers who write the code, while bridging the trust gap among their AppSec counterparts with visibility and control. A developer-centric API security testing tool ensures more vulnerabilities can be addressed during the development stage of software delivery, reducing hours spent triaging bugs found in production, and helping scale AppSec teams.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a key industry leader in the software application security industry by the Globee Awards," said Scott Gerlach, CSO and co-founder, StackHawk. "Behind this achievement is our continued growth and success through product innovation and drive to put our customers first. We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards highlights our commitment to realize our mission of empowering engineers with developer-centric API security."

StackHawk has grown exponentially over the past few years – advancing product development and adding several Fortune 100 companies to their customer roster amid massive growth and expansion throughout the software application and API security market. This announcement validates StackHawk's recent year of tremendous growth, including the recent launch of the company's latest capability, GitHub Insights , extending API security testing capabilities for the enterprise, expanding StackHawk's offerings to AWS Marketplace , and continuing to lead the charge in API security testing for DAST with groundbreaking support for REST, SOAP, GraphQL APIs, and gRPC.

