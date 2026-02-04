StackHawk Officially Launches Alliances Program to Help AppSec Teams Navigate the AI Era

The new program equips channel partners to help customers secure applications at the pace of AI-driven development

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk, the company reimagining AppSec for AI-driven development, today announced a 100% commitment to channel partners with the launch of the StackHawk Alliances & Resellers Program (SHARP). Led by Jim Torson, StackHawk's

Sr. Director Channel Sales, the new program is designed to help security-focused resellers deliver modern application security to customers navigating an increasingly complex AppSec landscape in the AI era.

According to a recent StackHawk survey , 87% of organizations have adopted AI coding assistants such as GitHub Copilot, Cursor, or Claude Code, and keeping pace with AI-accelerated development is the #1 critical challenge for AppSec teams in 2026.

Managing threats in an AI-driven reality requires rethinking AppSec from the ground up. StackHawk delivers what static analysis and legacy DAST can't: surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities and business logic flaws directly in CI/CD pipelines before code reaches production. By combining runtime testing with app attack surface discovery from source code, teams know exactly what exists, what they're protecting, and that their program is actually keeping pace.

"We're going all-in on alliances because that's how customers win," said Jim Torson, Head of Partnerships at StackHawk. "Channel partners are trusted advisors helping organizations make sense of a rapidly changing AppSec landscape. Our partners are on the front lines helping customers keep pace with AI, and we're committed to giving them the tools, training, and margins to succeed."

Why Partner with StackHawk

The StackHawk Alliance Program launch reflects StackHawk's broader investment in the channel as a foundational go-to-market strategy. With strong early engagement from leading security partners and growing customer traction through the channel, the company is building for long-term, sustainable growth.

Program benefits include 30%+ guaranteed margins with transparent pricing, exclusive NFR licenses and hands-on training, and dedicated services opportunities. Get the complete program details on the StackHawk blog .

"I've spent 25 years in Application Security watching customers struggle with the same problem: too many alerts, not enough signal, and security teams that can't match the pace developers are expected to deliver. When release cycles shrink from months to hours, signal-to-noise ratio becomes everything," said David Nester, Sr. Practice Director, Application and Cloud Security at Trace3. "StackHawk flips that equation. It finds exploitable vulnerabilities in minutes and fits into how developers actually work. That's when we go from vendor to trusted advisor."

Launch partners include Defy, GuidePoint, Myriad360, Optiv, Trace3, and WWT. Organizations interested in joining the StackHawk Partner Program can learn more on the StackHawk website .

About StackHawk

StackHawk is reimagining AppSec for AI-driven development, where applications are built faster than traditional AppSec tools can keep up. Our AppSec Intelligence Platform combines scalable runtime testing with complete attack surface discovery from source code. We integrate directly into development workflows and provide context-aware remediations to developers, enabling teams to find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities before they reach production. With real-time visibility and centralized program intelligence, AppSec teams can prioritize testing and fixing what matters. Companies like British Airways, ITV, and Norstella trust StackHawk to evaluate application risk, prove program value, and scale testing coverage to match development velocity.

