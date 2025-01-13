Stackless Data Releases Next Generation Marketing Technology to Optimize E-Commerce Profitability

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackless Data, a leader in advanced data solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation e-commerce marketing optimization platform. Unlike traditional tools that merely aggregate marketing data from disparate ad platforms, the new Stackless Data solution provides businesses with a unified view of cross-channel sales profitability — empowering marketers to optimize every dollar based on Lifetime Value (LTV), Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), and Profitability Scaling Margin (PSM).

In a digital landscape where Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) has proven to be a narrow and misleading success metric, Stackless Data's platform marks a significant shift. The solution goes beyond surface-level campaign data to help businesses identify their most valuable customers, optimize acquisition strategies, and scale marketing efforts profitably.

"Legacy marketing tools focus on short-term wins by pulling in data from various platforms, but they fail to connect the dots across customer touchpoints, products, and true profitability," said Nachi Mehta, CEO at Stackless Data. "Our next-generation technology ensures marketers not only know which ads drive revenue but also which campaigns drive sustainable, long-term profit."

Why Stackless Data Stands Out:

Unified Customer View: Integrates and consolidates data across CRM, e-commerce, POS, and ad platforms to create a complete customer journey and identity.

Profitability-Centric Metrics: Optimizes campaigns based on LTV:CAC and PSM, enabling businesses to prioritize high-value customers and profitable marketing channels.

Advanced Data Stitching: Seamlessly ties together customer identities and purchase patterns across platforms, uncovering insights that competitors' tools miss.

Product and Sales Insights: Understand which products and sales drive long-term value, not just immediate clicks and purchases.

The new platform empowers marketers to move away from siloed metrics and superficial ad performance reports. With an integrated approach, companies can:

Identify the most profitable customers, not just the easiest to acquire.

Allocate budgets to campaigns with the highest LTV:CAC returns.

Scale marketing efforts with confidence, backed by real profitability data.

Stackless Data's technology is designed for forward-thinking businesses that want to maximize ROI while building a foundation for scalable, sustainable growth.

Availability:

The next-generation platform is now available. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://stacklessdata.com/e-commerce-marketing.

About Stackless Data

Stackless Data consolidates, cleans, analyzes, and activates all your sales and marketing data, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their data while slashing data intelligence total cost of ownership by 70% and giving lightning fast time to value.

