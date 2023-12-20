StackPath Introduces Dedicated Hosts for Edge Compute

News provided by

STACKPATH, LLC

20 Dec, 2023, 12:15 ET

Provides edge VMs and containers in single-tenancy physical device

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath (SP//), the industry-leading edge computing platform, today announced the addition of Dedicated Hosts for its edge computing products.

SP// Edge Compute Dedicated Hosts lets a customer deploy SP// Edge VMs or SP// Edge Containers hosted on a physical server dedicated to just that customer to ensure optimal and consistent performance. Configuration and management of the virtual machine and container instances are powered by the unified orchestration of SP// EdgeEngine, providing the same flexibility, observability, and control available across the StackPath platform via a single management portal and API.

"Businesses choose StackPath for the performance advantages we provide with edge computing compared to legacy public cloud. Dedicated Hosts give unparalleled consistency with ultra-low latency on unshared capacity physically close to end users," said Tom Reyes, Chief Product Officer for StackPath. "We are ensuring that sole-tenancy, noisy neighbors, compliance, and privacy requirements for cloud customers are easily addressed while the ease of use of our platform continues to be at the forefront."

SP// Edge Compute Dedicated Hosts feature a physically separate computing environment for enhanced data security and deterministic cloud performance to handle usage spikes, consistently high traffic, optimized end-user experiences, and privacy. StackPath edge compute instances are managed via the SP// Customer Portal or API. Additional options include forming virtual private clouds and leveraging built-in L3-L4 DDoS protection, persistent storage, image capture and deployment, private IP addresses, and more.

Existing or new customers can contact StackPath Sales to learn more and begin using SP// Edge Compute Dedicated Hosts for their unique edge computing needs.

About StackPath
StackPath is a cloud computing platform at the edge of the Internet. Its facilities are strategically deployed within high-density markets to provide Infrastructure-as-a-Service that is physically closer than traditional cloud platforms are to the sources or destinations of data. The platform features a unified global network and a single management system with robust APIs and a streamlined, intuitive Customer Portal. Businesses ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads the distribution, proximity, and efficiency they require.

Contact [email protected]

SOURCE STACKPATH, LLC

