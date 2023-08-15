StackPath Introduces Larger Edge Compute Instances

VMs and Containers with Increased Cores and RAM Provide More Power at Internet's Edge

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, the industry-leading edge computing platform, today announced new, larger StackPath Edge Compute Virtual Machine and Container instances featuring higher virtual CPU (vCPU) core counts and included RAM. These larger instances give businesses the computing power that data-intensive workloads require, deployed at the edge of the internet for the lowest latency between processing and data sources and destinations.

"Enterprises increasingly need to leverage real-time data for a myriad of reasons, from improving end-user experiences to gaining deeper business insights. But real-time data applications require high processing power, and getting cloud computing with that level of power has historically come with the cost of latency, centralization, and excessive bandwidth charges," said Tom Reyes, Chief Product Officer for StackPath. "These new, larger compute instances deliver the best of both worlds, pairing cloud computing power with the speed, scalability, and control that makes edge computing an essential facet of any latency-sensitive, distributed workload's deployment strategy."

StackPath provides virtual machines and computing containers on demand, with full orchestration for rapidly provisioning distributed resources. Unlike most hyper-scale cloud computing providers, StackPath deploys its facilities within the metropolitan areas of major markets around the world, placing its instances physically closer to businesses' premises and their end users. This reduces latency by minimizing the distance data has to travel. Private network connections between StackPath locations provide even more speed advantages for workload data commuting between geographic regions.

The new virtual machine instances sizes are:

  • 16 vCPUs x 64GiB RAM x 25GiB Root Disk
  • 32 vCPUs x 128GiB RAM x 25GiB Root Disk
  • 48 vCPUs x 256GiB RAM x 25GiB Root Disk

The new container instances sizes are:

  • 16 vCPUs x 64GiB RAM x 40GiB Root Disk
  • 32 vCPUs x 128GiB RAM x 40GiB Root Disk
  • 48 vCPUs x 256GiB RAM x 40GiB Root Disk

StackPath Edge Compute instances are provisioned on demand through the StackPath Customer Portal or API. Instances are billed by the hour and by the volume of data transferred. Additional options include forming virtual private clouds and leveraging built-in L3-L4 DDoS protection, persistent storage, image capture and deployment, private IP addresses, and more. To learn more or get started, visit http://www.stackpath.com.

About StackPath
StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF and L3-L4, L7 DDoS Protection) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

