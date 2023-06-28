StackPath Launches Virtual Kubelet Support

News provided by

STACKPATH, LLC

28 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Enables Seamless Integration of Edge Compute Containers into Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Clusters

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, the industry-leading edge computing platform, today announced support for using Virtual Kubelet (VK), an open-source Kubernetes (K8s) technology, with StackPath Edge Compute Containers. With VK support, developers and operators can seamlessly integrate StackPath Containers (SP// Containers) into multi-cloud K8s clusters and manage them as part of their worker node deployment using standard K8s APIs/management consoles.

"Virtual Kubelet support delivers on all three of our core product values: speed, decentralization, and simplification," said Tom Reyes, Chief Product Officer for StackPath. "Nearly all internet-centric applications are distributed, latency-sensitive, and meant for multi- or hybrid-cloud deployment. Virtual Kubelet, paired with our edge compute, is the perfect solution. VK lets clusters span clouds without additional management overhead. StackPath gives those clusters more geographic diversity and higher proximity to data sources and destinations. We couldn't be happier to join the VK community as an official infrastructure provider."

Sponsored by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Virtual Kubelet is a revolutionary open-source technology transforming how companies approach Kubernetes clusters. Installed on a K8s cluster's control node, VK enables the control node to integrate and communicate with compute resources in other networks and platforms. The K8s cluster's administrator can centrally manage the entire cluster, regardless of where and how many other resources have been integrated.

No other VK provider offers complete compute containers with the physical proximity to end-users and on-premises networks as StackPath. Data can reach or be delivered from StackPath Edge Compute instances up to 300% faster than similar instances in hyperscale cloud data centers, providing exceptional speed and responsiveness for businesses' B2C, B2B, and even internal workloads.

"If you already use K8s and want to go to the edge, no need to rip and replace; just skip right to a better-performing application. Or if you held off leveraging K8s because you couldn't afford the latency or complexity, wait no more.," said Mr. Reyes. "The cloud is complicated enough with too much room for runaway costs and inadequate performance. StackPath and VK have the perfect combination of easy-to-use and familiarity. Keep using your same Kubernetes API server and API calls. We'll keep care of the infrastructure."

About StackPath
StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF and L3-L4, L7 DDoS Protection) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

Contact [email protected]com

SOURCE STACKPATH, LLC

