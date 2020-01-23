StackRox Announces Google Anthos Support for Hybrid and Multicloud Kubernetes Environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox , the leader in security for containers and Kubernetes, today announced that the latest version of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform includes support for Google Anthos , the open application platform that enables users to modernize, build and run applications across on-premise and multiple public cloud environments. Anthos users can now leverage the StackRox platform to manage security and compliance in their hybrid and multicloud Kubernetes environments. StackRox, in combination with Google Anthos, offers businesses the ability to protect containerized applications across multiple public cloud environments as they modernize infrastructure and accelerate application deployment as part of their digital transformation initiatives.

"Anthos makes it easier for customers to leverage hybrid and multicloud strategies at the heart of flexible application deployment today," said Aparna Sinha, director of product management at Google Cloud. "Just as Anthos simplifies portability, StackRox enables a common approach to container and Kubernetes security that applies across customers' different environments."

According to the most recent version of the StackRox State of Container and Kubernetes Security Report , an increasing number of users are running containers in hybrid and multicloud modes. Businesses are rapidly adopting containers and Kubernetes in these environments for the inherent flexibility, scalability, and portability they offer. Anthos offers Google users an easy way to take advantage of these benefits across public cloud providers without added administrative, development, or security burdens.

"The business value of the cloud-native stack has driven modernization across nearly every industry," said Miles Ward, CTO at SADA Systems, a StackRox partner and leading consulting firm specializing in Google Cloud integrations. "Adopting technologies such as containers and Kubernetes provides significant advantages in accelerating application development but changes the security requirements. As a leading Anthos implementation partner, we see the power of leveraging a single security platform across hybrid and multicloud environments — it reduces complexity, which is key to helping our customers get to Google Cloud faster."

Google Anthos support is currently available in the latest version of StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform . For more information on our support for Google Cloud Platform, please visit our GCP solutions page .

