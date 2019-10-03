StackRox Extends Its Security Controls Across Container Operating Systems, Cloud Marketplaces, and Ecosystem Partners

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox , the leader in container and Kubernetes security, announced several new product features to the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform that expand its capabilities across multiple container and Kubernetes environments. The latest StackRox updates enable controls for additional container operating systems and image registries, easier deployment via cloud marketplaces, native integrations with SIEM and incident management platforms, and support for the Istio service mesh.

"Given our multi-cloud deployments across AWS and Azure, we appreciate the ability to deploy the StackRox platform easily in any and all of our environments and integrate with our existing tools," said Tom Bartolucci, vice president of engineering for YayPay, a FinTech pioneer in accounts receivable management. "With StackRox, we can continue our fast pace of software innovation while maintaining our stringent security and compliance controls, since StackRox integrates into all the environments we support and ties into the CI/CD and DevOps processes and tooling that fuel our innovation."

The latest version of the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform now includes the following features and enhancements:

eBPF instrumentation – StackRox delivers the option to collect system-level data at runtime using extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF), a native Linux in-kernel virtual machine for low-overhead data collection.

– StackRox delivers the option to collect system-level data at runtime using extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF), a native Linux in-kernel virtual machine for low-overhead data collection. Google Container-Optimized OS (GCOS) compatibility – With eBPF instrumentation, StackRox enhances runtime security controls for environments that use GCOS, the default operating system for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

With eBPF instrumentation, StackRox enhances runtime security controls for environments that use GCOS, the default operating system for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Azure Container Registry integration – StackRox includes a native integration for Microsoft Azure customers to discover and scan images in Kubernetes environments on Azure, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

StackRox includes a native integration for Microsoft Azure customers to discover and scan images in Kubernetes environments on Azure, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). AWS, GCP, and Red Hat OpenShift Marketplace availability – StackRox is available on all major cloud marketplaces, simplifying deployment and increasing flexibility for customers running on those providers. For GCP customers, StackRox is available as a Kubernetes application to enable deployment on GKE and Anthos.

StackRox is available on all major cloud marketplaces, simplifying deployment and increasing flexibility for customers running on those providers. For GCP customers, StackRox is available as a Kubernetes application to enable deployment on GKE and Anthos. Splunk, Sumo Logic, and PagerDuty integrations – StackRox delivers native integrations for leading security information and event management (SIEM) and incident response solutions to easily send alerts and policy violation data directly to those platforms, streamlining operations and remediation.

StackRox delivers native integrations for leading security information and event management (SIEM) and incident response solutions to easily send alerts and policy violation data directly to those platforms, streamlining operations and remediation. Istio coverage – StackRox provides visibility into Istio services and their network traffic, enabling organizations to apply policy controls on allowed connectivity in Kubernetes environments running Istio.

"To effectively operationalize security in cloud-native environments, organizations need security to be integrated across their existing toolchains and workflows," said Wei Lien Dang, co-founder and vice president of product at StackRox. "The new features in our latest release enable our customers to gain broader security coverage across their Kubernetes infrastructure and benefit from aligning insights from StackRox with the security tools they use every day."

For more information about the integrations StackRox supports, please visit https://www.stackrox.com/platform/#integrations .

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

