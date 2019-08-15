StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform Available via Google Cloud Platform Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox , the leader in container and Kubernetes security, today announced that The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform is now available on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace. GCP customers can now launch the StackRox platform with only a few clicks for simplified deployment on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) or with self-managed Kubernetes on GCP. StackRox provides security capabilities across all phases of the container life cycle – build, deploy and runtime. StackRox also integrates with Google Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC), providing detailed security risks in customers' Kubernetes deployments alongside risks identified in other GCP resources.

"Having StackRox available on the GCP Marketplace gives us an easier way to deploy StackRox to secure our medical SaaS platform running on GCP," said Chris Mutzel, principal architect for Stratus Medicine. "It gives us additional purchasing options, and it lets us deploy more production-grade services from a single console, further accelerating development. StackRox's Kubernetes-native container security platform integrates well with GCP, delivering a powerful and secure solution to fulfill our mission of accelerating innovation in healthcare."

GCP customers who need critical compliance and security capabilities for their applications can now turn to StackRox to address the following use cases:

Visibility : StackRox provides comprehensive visibility into containerized environments, including all container registries and images; Kubernetes configurations, deployments, and metadata; runtime activity; network topology; and more.

: StackRox provides comprehensive visibility into containerized environments, including all container registries and images; Kubernetes configurations, deployments, and metadata; runtime activity; network topology; and more. Vulnerability Management: StackRox integrates with CI/CD pipelines and protects containers from vulnerabilities throughout their life cycle, from the time images are built to when deployments launch and are running.

StackRox integrates with CI/CD pipelines and protects containers from vulnerabilities throughout their life cycle, from the time images are built to when deployments launch and are running. Compliance: StackRox enables continuous compliance checks for controls defined in CIS Benchmarks for Docker and Kubernetes, NIST SP 800-190, PCI DSS, and HIPAA as well as internal policies.

StackRox enables continuous compliance checks for controls defined in CIS Benchmarks for Docker and Kubernetes, NIST SP 800-190, PCI DSS, and HIPAA as well as internal policies. Network Segmentation : StackRox enforces firewalling and segmentation policies via Kubernetes, providing visibility, simulation, recommendations, and the ability to apply updated network policies to Kubernetes.

: StackRox enforces firewalling and segmentation policies via Kubernetes, providing visibility, simulation, recommendations, and the ability to apply updated network policies to Kubernetes. Configuration Management : StackRox provides automated and on-going checks images, container, and Kubernetes configurations, protecting against risky misconfigurations such as exposed dashboards or metadata.

: StackRox provides automated and on-going checks images, container, and Kubernetes configurations, protecting against risky misconfigurations such as exposed dashboards or metadata. Risk Profiling: StackRox profiles overall risk across workloads by correlating and analyzing various risk factors and pinpoints the highest-risk deployments that need immediate remediation.

StackRox profiles overall risk across workloads by correlating and analyzing various risk factors and pinpoints the highest-risk deployments that need immediate remediation. Threat Detection and Response: StackRox leverages a combination of rules, whitelists, and behavioral modeling to automatically detect and prevent threats, including suspicious or malicious activity while minimizing noise and alert fatigue.

"Google Cloud is leading the charge in providing a truly open cloud and delivering on the promise of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments," said Kamal Shah, CEO of StackRox. "As demand for GCP increases, we are delighted to offer an easy way for GCP customers to deploy StackRox to address security and compliance use cases. Now, GCP customers can build and grow their businesses without having to worry about the security of their container and Kubernetes deployments."

For additional information on purchasing and deploying the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform through the GCP Marketplace, click here . For more information on StackRox, please visit https://www.stackrox.com .

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

646-741-8358

stackrox@luminapr.com

SOURCE StackRox

Related Links

http://www.stackrox.com

