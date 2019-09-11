StackRox Launches New Sumo Logic App for Kubernetes Security

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox , the leader in security for containers and Kubernetes, today announced the availability of the StackRox App for the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform. The StackRox App, available in the Sumo Logic App Catalog , provides customers with critical insights into misconfigurations and security events for their container and Kubernetes environments directly within their Sumo Logic Dashboard. Security teams can view StackRox data regarding vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, runtime threats, and other policy violations within Sumo Logic and streamline their remediation efforts.

"StackRox gives us a Kubernetes-centric view into the security posture of our cloud-native infrastructure. Our DevOps and security teams are able to work together more effectively using Kubernetes' native controls driven by StackRox policies," said Richard Reinders, manager of security operations for Looker, a joint StackRox and Sumo Logic customer. "Having StackRox's unique Kubernetes security insights available directly on our Sumo Logic Dashboard provides us with a single place to view security and compliance details alongside our operational analytics for our cloud-native infrastructure."

The StackRox App for Sumo Logic provides several key metrics such as vulnerabilities, runtime threats, and compliance violations across container and Kubernetes environments through the following dashboards:

StackRox Overview – offers a snapshot of key metrics about an organization's overall Kubernetes and container security posture

StackRox Image Violations – displays information from StackRox's image scanning and vulnerability management capabilities and prioritizes security issues in container images based on rich context derived from Kubernetes

StackRox Kubernetes Violations – highlights prioritized list of misconfigurations of Kubernetes components based on more than 70 DevOps and Security best practices

StackRox Runtime Violations – provides insights into threats and other suspicious activity at runtime based on continuous monitoring of every single container within Kubernetes environments

"We're excited to launch our Kubernetes security integration with StackRox since it will enable customers to gain unparalleled insights and operational metrics in a single dashboard to ensure their cloud-native environments are continuously protected," said John Coyle, vice president of business development for Sumo Logic. "The StackRox Kubernetes-native container security platform provides unique context on misconfigurations, risk profiling, and runtime incidents that will enable our joint customers to more quickly identify and address security issues."

The StackRox App for Sumo Logic is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.stackrox.com/partners/sumo-logic/.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, Continuous Intelligence Platform for DevSecOps delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 2,000 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the intelligence to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform based on a true, multi-tenant, SaaS architecture, enabling digital businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, Calif. and is backed by Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to operationalize security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held, with headquarters in Mountain View, CA. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

