StackRox Recognized as CRN 2019 Emerging Vendor in Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named StackRox to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel's future.

"The influence of DevOps, the adoption of containers and the rise of Kubernetes are accelerating digital business transformation in virtually every organization today. Traditional security solutions simply don't work with these cloud-native technologies, leaving organizations exposed from a security and compliance perspective," said Kamal Shah, CEO of StackRox. "Our Kubernetes-native container security platform was purpose-built for cloud-native architectures and seamlessly integrates with other solutions across this ecosystem. StackRox operationalizes security for DevOps and security teams so their cloud-native applications are secure from the start."

StackRox was recognized by CRN for its ability to secure container and Kubernetes environments at scale. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables organizations to enforce compliance and security policies across the container life cycle, from build, to deploy to runtime. The StackRox platform's capabilities cover all critical use cases including visibility, vulnerability management, compliance, configuration management, network segmentation, configuration management, risk profiling, threat detection and incident response.

"As the demand for container security increases alongside the rapid adoption of containers and Kubernetes, we're seeing more opportunities to work with our partners to deliver the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform across cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies," said T.J. Cooley, VP of worldwide sales at StackRox. "Being recognized by CRN is validation that the Kubernetes-native architecture StackRox provides is immensely valuable to not only the organizations that deploy it but also to our ecosystem of channel, cloud, and cloud-native technology partners as well."

Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN's editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings. CRN's Emerging Vendors list honors these technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios.

"CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come."

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.



