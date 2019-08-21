StackRox Wins 2019 Tech Ascension Award for Best DevOps/Container Security Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, today announced that the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform has been named the Best DevOps/Container Security Solution in the 2019 Tech Ascension Awards. The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the top innovations in cybersecurity for 2019 in the program's inaugural year.



The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform empowers organizations to enforce compliance and security policies across the container life cycle, from build, to deploy to runtime. StackRox's Kubernetes-native architecture delivers robust and scalable security controls for critical use cases, including visibility, vulnerability management, compliance, configuration management, network segmentation, configuration management, risk profiling, threat detection, and incident response. As a result, security and DevOps teams can quickly operationalize container security at scale and without adding risk to their infrastructure.

"The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform is recognized for offering the first deeply integrated, full life cycle solution for cloud-native applications that is both container-native and Kubernetes-native," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "StackRox addresses all critical security and compliance use cases for containers in a single unified platform, obviating the need for multiple separate tools. Cloud-native infrastructure presents highly technical security challenges, and StackRox stands out as a go-to solution."

The Tech Ascension Awards judged numerous applicants based on their technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), performance statistics, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved that their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"Security for DevOps, or DevSecOps, has become a necessity as organizations worldwide undertake digital transformation," said Kamal Shah, CEO of StackRox. "We greatly appreciate this acknowledgement from the Tech Ascension Awards, which recognizes our success in enabling our customers to seamlessly operationalize security for their cloud-native applications. We are honored that the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform has been highlighted as the leading container and Kubernetes security solution in the industry."

For more information about StackRox and the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform, please visit https://www.stackrox.com .

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Press Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

646-741-8358

stackrox@luminapr.com

SOURCE StackRox

Related Links

https://www.stackrox.com

