StackSource Launches Next Generation, Mobile-Friendly Lender Interface

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackSource, an online financing platform for commercial real estate deals, has launched its next generation, mobile friendly lender interface. Lenders on the StackSource platform now have access to the most efficient digital offering memorandum in the industry — saving lenders more time than ever before evaluating StackSource's fully vetted real estate lending opportunities.

"The limiting factor for most lenders building their loan portfolio isn't capital — it's time," says StackSource founder and CEO Tim Milazzo. "This release makes it even easier for our 900+ lending partners to access great projects and quickly create loan quotes — a real win for both our lenders and our borrowers."