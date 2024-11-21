Stackup Unveils Enterprise Platform to Transform How Businesses Operate on Blockchain

Silicon Beach startup pivots from infrastructure provider to tackle crypto's $100B operational crisis

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackup, the company that built critical infrastructure for Coinbase and Trust Wallet, today announced its evolution into an enterprise-grade platform that transforms how businesses operate on blockchain. The platform eliminates the manual overhead and security risks that have plagued crypto companies, replacing clunky hardware wallets and fragmented tools with seamless financial operations.

"Here's crypto's worst-kept secret: the companies building the future of finance use primitive technology to run their operations," said John Rising, CEO of Stackup. "We watched companies manage treasury operations through hardware wallets and manual processes. It's not just inefficient—it's dangerous. We realized that solving this fundamental problem could unlock the next phase of blockchain adoption by making doing business onchain a strategic advantage."

The pivot follows Stackup's success in providing infrastructure for major crypto wallets. While building solutions for Trust Wallet and Coinbase, the team discovered a deeper problem: the lack of enterprise-grade tools for basic business operations on blockchain.

"We saw CFOs spending hours manually processing transactions, founders losing nights to administrative overhead, and companies cobbling together consumer tools to run multi-million dollar operations," said Hazim Jumali, CTO of Stackup. "The infrastructure we'd built for wallets gave us unique insight into solving these operational challenges."

Bringing Modern Financial Controls to Blockchain

Stackup's platform introduces several industry firsts:

True non-custodial operations with enterprise-grade security





Cross-chain permissions and workflows that mirror traditional finance controls





Automated transaction management without sacrificing security





Real-time financial visibility across all blockchain operations

The solution leverages advanced smart contract technology (ERC-4337) to eliminate the need for hardware wallets, browser extensions, or complex key management systems. Companies can now manage blockchain operations with the same level of control and efficiency they expect from traditional financial systems.

The founding team brings unique expertise to the challenge. Rising, previously Director of Vehicle Engineering at Relativity Space, brings experience scaling complex systems from concept to launch. Jumali, an early pioneer in smart account technology, led development of the infrastructure now used by major crypto wallets.

"Stackup isn't just another blockchain tool—it's a complete reimagining of how businesses should operate on-chain," said Rising. "We're giving companies the operational foundation they need to build the future of finance."

Availability

Stackup's enterprise platform is available immediately for companies looking to transform their blockchain operations. For more information, visit https://www.stackup.fi.

About Stackup

Stackup transforms how businesses operate on blockchain through enterprise-grade infrastructure that makes complex crypto operations simple, secure, and scalable. Founded by veterans from SpaceX and Afterpay, Stackup powers operations for leading crypto companies. The company is based in Culver City, California.

