Stacy Dragos Announces New Senior Living Communities Available for Sale!

PEORIA, Ariz., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacy Dragos, top-selling real estate agent for Century 21 Toma Partners since 2016, announced today that there are emerging opportunities for real estate investors looking to invest in retirement communities just put on the market.

"The demand for retirement communities is on the rise," said Dragos. "The baby boomer generation is aging, and they are looking for housing options that will provide them with the care and support they need. This is creating a significant opportunity for real estate investors."

There are a number of benefits to investing in retirement communities:

Retirement communities are a relatively stable investment. The demand for retirement housing is not as susceptible to economic fluctuations as other types of real estate, such as single-family homes. Retirement communities can provide a diversified investment portfolio. By investing in a retirement community, investors can add a new asset class to their portfolio and reduce their overall risk. Retirement communities can provide a needed service to our aging population.

By investing in a retirement community, investors can help to provide seniors with the care and support they need to live independently and comfortably.

There are a number of different ways to invest in retirement communities. Investors can purchase an existing retirement community, develop a new retirement community, or invest in a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in retirement communities.

"There are a number of factors that investors should consider when investing in retirement communities," said Dragos. "These factors include the location of the retirement community, the amenities offered, the level of care provided, and the financial stability of the operator."

