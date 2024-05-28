Stacy Greiner Elevated To Interim CEO For DailyPay

Kevin Coop Stepping Down To Serve As DailyPay Board Advisor

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , a leading worktech company, today announced it has appointed Stacy Greiner as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2024. Greiner currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, where she successfully oversees the company's four business lines, customer teams, marketing, and all business operations and payment operations.

"Kevin Coop joined DailyPay at a critical time in the company's growth journey. Under his leadership, the company achieved many impressive milestones, including sustaining double-digit revenue growth, reaching EBDA positivity for the first time in company history, and doubling the millions of workers DailyPay empowers to live a better financial life. The board is supportive of Kevin's decision to pursue other endeavors and has full confidence in naming Stacy Greiner as interim CEO. Given her current oversight of large portions of the business as COO, Greiner is well-poised to transition seamlessly into the function of interim CEO without impacting normal business operations. DailyPay is well-positioned to continue scaling growth and expanding profitability," said Adam Boyden, Chairman of the Board of DailyPay.

From May 2022 to May 2024, DailyPay's client list of America's leading employers has more than doubled. Employers from a wide range of industries, from healthcare to retail to hospitality, leverage DailyPay to empower their employees to live a better financial life. With DailyPay, employees are able to pay bills on time and avoid more expensive financial products to make ends meet.

About DailyPay, Inc.

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

SOURCE DailyPay