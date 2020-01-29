Stadiumred Group Appoints Michael Abitebol as Group Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global marketing agency holding company Stadiumred Group announces that it has appointed Michael Abitebol as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO). The first in this role, he will oversee all operating functions, integration of new acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Based in Miami, Abitebol will look to grow the company's presence through acquisitions and hirings in the South Florida region, as well as the Hispanic and Latin American markets.

The group's current portfolio of agencies includes MagicBullet Media, SevenBlue, and Gyrosity Projects. Abitebol will report directly to Stadiumred Group Founder and CEO Claude Zdanow, who he has advised for the past three years.

"Michael has become instrumental to Stadiumred Group's growth, structuring, and acquisitions over the past few years, including sourcing one of the first acquisitions we ever did; so, it was only natural to bring him on full-time as our Group COO," Zdanow said. "We look forward to seeing how he can help us tap into the possibilities that exist around the world from our new Miami office, as well as help shape how we scale our platform across more agencies and clients beyond that."

Previously, Abitebol served as COO and Chief Financial Officer at a prominent New York Single Family Office and Asset Manager for over seven years. Prior to that, he spent over nine years at one of Europe's leading financial services groups, Societe Generale, as COO of the Commodity Markets Group in New York.

"After two decades in the financial industry, Stadiumred Group felt like a fresh way to leverage my operating expertise for a diverse roster of clients and agencies," Abitebol said. "Our new base in Miami will help us expand our new business efforts locally and within the LatAm and U.S. Hispanic markets, as well as partner with diverse agencies and a wealth of talent. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Claude and the rest of the team to build on existing business growth."

About The Stadiumred Group

The Stadiumred Group is an independent marketing agency holding company composed of non-competitive specialist offerings including Creative Riff, MagicBullet Media, SevenBlue, and Gyrosity Projects. Whether together or alone, they deliver creatively inspired solutions that power measurable results for clients across the marketing spectrum. Born out of the music industry in 2007, the group now operates a host of companies in the marketing services space ranging from digital advertising, video production, and experiential marketing. Stadiumred exists to affect positive change in others through business, with a mission to be an agency collective of the most compelling, forward-thinking, and impactful change agents in the world. The group works with clients such as Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, 7-Eleven, Bomber Ski Company, Northwestern Mutual, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Peter Thomas Roth, and Auburn University and has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Amsterdam.

