Staff Zones Continues to Grow!

Costa DeLuca, Staff Zone Vice President, has had a long-standing relationship with Lee Winder, the owner of Advanced Temporaries, Inc. "He has always been considered good competition in the Virginia market and was known in the industry for operating a good business with honesty and integrity. Because of our business relationship, Lee wanted to give Staff Zone first shot at the acquisition. Of course, knowing that he ran a solid organization, we jumped at the opportunity to expand our Constructing Lives™ commitment in both of these cities. His mix of business in both of these markets will complement Staff Zone well and we welcomed the opportunity. We were able to put together a winning strategy for both of our companies."

Staff Zone specializes in meeting the blue-collar staffing needs of the construction, light industrial and special events industries. Since 2004, they have cultivated Best in Class® procedures that bridge workers with jobs. By doing this, they are consistently Constructing Lives™ by bringing economic and social improvements to the people and their communities in which they are located. All Staff Zone laborers are e-verified, ACA protected, and fully insured. Staff Zone is proud to be WBE certified and a HUB vendor, which benefits its clientele in government projects.

Contact Staff Zone for all of your labor needs or job opportunities. For more information and for a complete list of locations, visit their website at https://staffzone.com/

SOURCE Staff Zone

