Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay

NEW YORK and CHEMNITZ, Germany, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , the global market leader for mobile-first communications software that engages disconnected and distributed workforces, announces it has acquired Berlin, Germany-based employee survey company teambay.

Staffbase’s CEO and Founder Martin Böhringer pictured with teambay’s Founder and Managing Director Sarah Manes at Staffbase headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany. Photo by Dirk Hanus

teambay helps create modern working environments by engaging employees with customizable surveys. This provides HR and internal communications professionals with fast and in-depth insights that drive change. Regular pulse checks can be conducted on a variety of topics including important company initiatives, work environment satisfaction, managerial success, overall company culture, and more. Survey results help stakeholders understand gaps in engagement, and see where action is needed to transform their business.

According to a Gallup report , 85% of the global workforce is disengaged, resulting in lost productivity. Employee surveys are a great way for human resources, internal comms and managers to get actionable feedback from employees, help change culture, and boost productivity.

"The acquisition of teambay closes the loop for internal comms and HR to work together to understand how employees feel as part of the employee experience, and drive engagement at the same time. Blending teambay's employee survey function into Staffbase solutions helps organizations to move from feedback to action within a single platform," says Staffbase CEO and Founder Martin Böhringer. "Our clients often come to us because they urgently need to transform their business. With the addition of the teambay capabilities, Staffbase will offer an even more integrated employee experience platform, and simplify work for internal comms and HR."

"At teambay, we've always been focused on giving people a voice in the workplace and helping change workplace culture," says Sarah Manes, Founder and Managing Director, teambay. "Joining Staffbase means that what we have built will now become a core part of a mature employee communication platform, with a goal of building stronger employee feedback to help companies around the world quickly learn where and how to take action." Manes will be joining Staffbase as a Product Lead, tasked with bringing employee surveys and measurement to the Staffbase platform and leading this part of the product strategy.

Increased demand for internal communications

In what has been a very challenging year for companies and employees, Staffbase continues to see rapid growth driven by the massive increase in strategic importance of internal communications to many companies. In the last months alone, enterprise customers such as Scania, EnBW, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, have decided to start working with Staffbase.

To support the ambitious platform strategy and further growth, Staffbase has raised $12 million in additional funding from all existing partners - Insight Partners, e.ventures, Capnamic Ventures, and Kizoo Technology Capital.

About teambay

teambay is an HR-tech company from Berlin, Germany with multiple years of experience in human resources. Believing that a healthy feedback culture in today's workplace is increasingly important, teambay simplifies and improves internal communication and company culture for organizations around the world.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a global market leader in mobile-first employee communication platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them and tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, London, Munich, and New York City, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 400 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee experience including Adidas, Audi, DHL, Iron Ore Company of Canada, Paulaner, UC Health and US LBM.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

SOURCE Staffbase Inc.