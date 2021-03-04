Staffbase and Bananatag Merge Becoming the Global Leader in Internal Communication Technology

Together, Staffbase and Bananatag will use their experience working with a combined 1,000 customers to realize the vision of creating the world's first integrated, one-stop-shop platform for internal communications professionals. From content creation, to design, to distribution and measurement, the new Staffbase will empower brands to deliver timely, impactful communication to their employees.

"This merger is fantastic news for our customers," said Staffbase CEO and Co-founder Martin Böhringer. "It will broaden our platform to include email, employee app, intranet, chat and deep integrations with Slack and Microsoft 365–including Teams and SharePoint."

Bananatag's strong customer base in North America will accelerate Staffbase's growth ambitions in the region. The company will now serve customers with a total of 450 employees in 11 global locations–including Vancouver, Kelowna, New York, London, Amsterdam and locations across Germany.

In the past two years, Bananatag has been recognized for its rapid growth and innovation, most recently being named to Deloitte's North American Fast 500 list.

"This is an amazing day for Bananatag," said Bananatag CEO and Co-founder Corey Wagner. "Our people are incredibly proud of the brand we've built and the many customers we have the privilege of serving. We couldn't be more excited to take this giant leap forward for our customers and the internal communication field."

The joint company under the Staffbase brand becomes the biggest in team size, revenue, and the fastest growing provider for internal communication software on the market.

"Both teams have been about more than just providing the best software. Both deeply care about internal communications. Together we have the thought leadership, the size and the traction to really make a difference globally. To me, this is a very exciting mission to be part of," said Böhringer.

A bright vision for internal communicators becoming reality

The global COVID-19 pandemic has revealed how pivotal strategic internal communication is, as companies realized they needed to reach all employees with accurate information in a fast, secure and measurable way.

Bananatag and Staffbase believe that effective internal communication should be easy, measurable, and help unite companies–today more than ever.

With this partnership, Staffbase and Bananatag will close the loop to their shared vision of creating a true end-to-end employee communication platform. For now, customers will continue using their trusted providers, but will eventually have access to a fully integrated multichannel internal communication platform.

About Bananatag

Bananatag is the platform built for Communications and HR teams in large organizations to reach thousands of employees with modern, measurable employee communications. Used by over 600 companies around the world–such as IKEA, Samsung, & HR Block–Bananatag lets users collaborate to design, distribute, and measure email communication, as well as send and schedule messages on Microsoft Teams and Slack. Bananatag's mission is to make meaningful internal communication easy. More information at bananatag.com

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a global market leader in mobile-first internal communication platforms for enterprise companies. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them and tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets, whether they are in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road.

With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, Berlin, London, Munich, and New York City, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 400 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee experience including Adidas, Audi, DHL, Iron Ore Company of Canada, Paulaner, UC Health and US LBM. More information at staffbase.com.

