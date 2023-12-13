Staffbase named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions

Staffbase recognized in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant report

CHEMNITZ, Germany and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase, a leading employee communications platform provider, announced today that the company has been named a Leader in the new 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

"We believe that being recognized by these analysts as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions represents a major shift in this workplace technology category," said Staffbase CEO and Founder Martin Böhringer. "Our intranet solution is fundamentally different. We are hyper-focused on enabling customers to own their story and inspire employees through fantastic communication. Our platform presents a clarity of purpose that drives powerful, engaging, and relevant experiences the intranet market has never seen before. This approach has long been validated by our customers and we are incredibly proud of this new recognition from Gartner that we feel shows that the rules of traditional intranets are being re-written."

In 2018, Staffbase introduced its employee-communications focused intranet solution to the market, on a mission to re-write the rules of traditional intranets. Following the belief that intranets don't have to be yet another seldom-used personal productivity tool, with the right focus they can be a powerful platform to inspire and engage an entire workforce in today's digitally-driven attention economy.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Jim Murphy, Mike Gotta, Priyanka Singh, Gavin Tay, Max Goss, 27 December 2023.

About Staffbase
Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced employee communications platform provider for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, automotive, retail, and energy & utilities, to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,500 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, Paulaner, UC Health, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2023 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting and is again the #1 Employee Communications Software on G2.

